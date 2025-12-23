NNPC’s Oleum Scratch & Win Promo Is Back And Nigerians Could Win Up to ₦100 Million!

#FeaturedPost

If you thought the first edition of the Oleum Scratch & Win promo was generous, then you might want to sit down for this one.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NNPC Retail has officially kicked off NNPC Oleum Scratch & Win Promo 2.0, and this time, the rewards are even bigger, with more winnings up for grabs for many more loyal customers!

After a successful first edition that produced winners across Nigeria, the promo is back to reward everyday Nigerians who use NNPC Oleum lubricants — from car owners and mechanics to motorcyclists and auto-care enthusiasts.

Bigger Wins, Same Simple Process

Advertisement

Advertisement

The beauty of the NNPC Oleum Scratch & Win Promo lies in how simple it is.

All you need to do is: Buy any NNPC Oleum lubricant (1L, 4L, or 5L)

Scratch the silver panel on the bottle

Reveal your unique PIN

Dial 6700000*PIN#

That’s it. No forms. No queues. No stress. Every valid entry earns you CashTokens, which automatically qualify you for national consumer draws where you could win cash rewards ranging from ₦5k – 100m, as well as other exciting prizes.

Yes, you read that right — ₦100 million!

Cars, Passenger Tricycles, Generators… and More

Advertisement

Advertisement

This second edition isn’t just about cash. Winners also stand a chance to walk away with: A brand-new GAC SUV Car as the grand prize

⁠⁠Passenger Tricycles

Power Generators

5G Samsung smartphones and

Standing Fridges



Every purchase gives you another opportunity to win, so loyal Oleum users stand to benefit the most. And with Oleum lubricants available at NNPC Retail stations, approved outlets nationwide, and via the NR Fuel App, participation is easy wherever you are.

Powered by CashToken Rewards Africa

A key part of what makes this promo seamless is CashToken Rewards Africa, the technology partner powering the reward redemption and national draw process.Through the CashToken platform, participants receive secure, trackable rewards that ensure transparency and credibility — one of the reasons the first edition gained widespread trust. Simply put, CashToken Rewards Africa makes sure real people win real rewards.

Real Winners. Real Stories.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NNPC Retail is also leaning heavily into the success of Season 1, where everyday Nigerians across regions emerged as winners.

This time around, even more winners will be spotlighted throughout the campaign, reinforcing one clear message that the promo is legit and it works.

The promo runs from December 20, 2025 to March 31, 2026 — which means there’s plenty of time to win, but no reason to wait. If you already use NNPC Oleum, this is your sign to keep going. If you don’t, this might just be the most rewarding time to start.