Every gym bro knows that gains aren’t just made in the gym; they’re built in the kitchen, too. Protein is a fundamental part of muscle recovery and growth, making a high-quality protein powder an essential supplement for anyone serious about fitness.

Whether you're aiming for lean muscle, bulking up, or improving recovery time, choosing the right protein powder can significantly improve your results. However, with countless options on the market, finding the best protein powder can feel overwhelming.

Some formulas focus on fast absorption for post-workout recovery, while others prioritise clean ingredients or added nutrients to fuel intense training. In this guide, we’ve rounded up the 10 best protein powders for gym bros, covering different needs, from whey isolates to plant-based options.

1. Muscletech Grass-Fed 100% Whey Protein Powder (Triple Chocolate)

MuscleTech Grass-Fed 100% Whey Protein Powder is an excellent choice for those seeking a high-quality, natural protein source. Sourced from pasture-raised dairy cows without the use of growth hormones, this whey protein is non-GMO and free from artificial colours and flavours.

This product has 73% positive ratings from 3,688 reviews on Amazon. Customers appreciate the protein supplement powder for its taste and price. Many notes that it mixes well with milk, rolled oats, bananas, yoghurt, and other beverages. The quality is generally well-received, with users considering it a decent product. Additionally, they like its consistency and muscle health benefits.

It provides 20g of protein per serving, making it a reliable option for muscle recovery and strength building. Thanks to its smooth texture and great taste, it mixes easily with water or milk without clumping, ensuring a pleasant drinking experience. Price: ₦59,000, Where to Buy: Ome’s Beauty Mart

2. Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Whey Protein Powder

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Whey Protein is a top choice if you're looking for a reliable, high-quality protein powder. With 81% positive ratings from over 241,000 global reviews on Amazon, it’s clear that this is a customer favourite. Each serving provides 24g of protein, just 1g of sugar, and 120 calories, making it a great option for those looking to build muscle or maintain a balanced diet.

The classic chocolate flavour isn’t overly sweet and blends well with fruits, nut milk, or even just water. Plus, its pre-mixed cartons offer a convenient, on-the-go protein boost. Whether you’re using it for post-workout recovery or as a meal supplement, this whey protein is a solid pick.

Price: ₦150,000, Where to Buy: Shop Bevy Beauty

3. EVL 100% Whey Protein Low Fat (Unflavoured)

EVL 100% Whey Protein is an ideal supplement for muscle growth and post-workout recovery. Each serving contains 25g of high-quality protein, helping to fuel muscle synthesis and repair. It also delivers 6g of branched-chain amino acids and 4g of glutamine, ensuring rapid muscle recovery after intense training sessions.

This whey protein is known for its fast absorption, making it an excellent choice before or after workouts. Its low-fat formula and gluten-free composition make it a suitable option for those looking to maintain a lean physique while increasing their protein intake. Price: ₦38,000, Where to Buy: Ome’s Beauty Mart

4. Nutricost Whey Protein Concentrate Powder (Vanilla)

Nutricost Whey Protein Concentrate Powder offers 25g of protein per serving, it helps athletes and fitness enthusiasts meet their daily protein requirements. The vanilla-flavoured whey protein is formulated with high-quality concentrate, ensuring an effective amino acid profile to support muscle growth.

Nutricost Whey Protein Concentrate Powder (Vanilla) is a great choice for individuals looking to increase their protein intake without breaking the bank. It’s an affordable and convenient post-workout option. However, it may not be for you if you avoid artificial sweeteners, are sensitive to dairy or lactose, or are a vegan looking for plant-based alternatives.



Price: ₦48,000. Where to Buy: Ome’s Beauty Mart

5. Premier Protein 100% Whey Protein Powder (Vanilla Milkshake)

Premier Protein 100% Whey Protein Powder is a great-tasting option that doesn’t compromise on nutrition. Offering 30g of protein per serving, this vanilla milkshake-flavoured protein powder is ideal for building lean muscle and enhancing workout performance.

It contains only 1g of sugar and 150 calories per serving, making it suitable for those following a controlled diet. With no soy ingredients and being gluten-free, it’s a clean protein choice that blends effortlessly into water, milk, or smoothies. Its creamy texture and rich taste make it a satisfying addition to any fitness routine. Price: ₦57,000, Where to Buy: Ome’s Beauty Mart

6. Vega Premium Sport Protein Powder (Chocolate)

Vega Premium Sport Protein Chocolate Protein Powder offers 30g of plant-based protein and 5g of BCAAs per serving. It helps you refuel and rebuild without any added sugar. You can mix it with water or milk or throw it into a smoothie. Bonus: It’s NSF Certified for Sport, meaning it’s free from banned substances. It even packs in probiotics and fibre for extra gut health benefits.

It is made from North American-sourced pea protein and includes all nine essential amino acids for optimal muscle support. The chocolate-flavoured powder is free from artificial flavours and preservatives, ensuring clean nutrition. It’s also keto-friendly with zero added sugar, making it a great fit for those following a low-carb lifestyle. Price: ₦49,000, Where to Buy: Ome’s Beauty Mart

Vega Protein and Greens Protein Powder (Chocolate)

Vega Protein and Greens Protein Powder combines plant-based protein with nutrient-dense greens. It provides 20g of protein per serving, sourced from organic spinach, kale, and broccoli. The formula is free from artificial sweeteners and is sweetened with stevia, keeping it at just 120 calories per serving. Its rich chocolate flavour and easy mixability make it convenient to incorporate plant-based nutrition into your daily routine. Price: ₦46,000, Where to Buy: Ome’s Beauty Mart

Orgain Organic Plant-Based Protein Powder with 50 Superfoods + Prebiotic | 21g Plant Protein (Creamy Chocolate Fudge)

Orgain Organic Plant-Based Protein Powder is a nutrient-rich supplement made with 50 superfoods and prebiotics. Each serving provides 21g of plant-based protein, sourced from pea, chia, and brown rice protein.

Packed with organic greens, fruits, and sprouts, it delivers essential vitamins and minerals for overall health. The creamy chocolate fudge flavour makes it a delicious choice for shakes, smoothies, or baking. Price: ₦80,000, Where to Buy: Ome’s Beauty Mart

Nutricost Whey Protein Concentrate Powder (Milk Chocolate Flavour)

Nutricost Whey Protein Concentrate Powder is a high-quality protein supplement that supports muscle growth, recovery, and overall nutrition. Each serving provides 25 grams of protein, ensuring a steady supply of essential amino acids needed for muscle repair and development. The rich milk chocolate flavour adds a delicious touch, making it a great choice for those who enjoy a flavourful protein shake.

Manufactured in a GMP-compliant facility and independently tested for purity and potency, this protein powder guarantees high quality and safety standards. Whether used post-workout or as a daily protein boost, this supplement is an excellent option for athletes and fitness enthusiasts looking for a reliable and great-tasting protein source. Price: ₦48,000, Where to Buy: Ome’s Beauty Mart