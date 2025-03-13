I'm ready to work with Peter Obi - Bala Mohammed declares amid coalition talks

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has declared his willingness to join forces with the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, to give more bite to opposition politics in Nigeria.

Mohammed, who also doubles as the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, made this known after a private meeting with Obi at the Government House in Bauchi on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

The Governor noted that he and his party respect the former presidential candidate's political approach and share his vision for the nation.

He described the former Anambra State Governor as clear-headed about bringing about good governance, impacting the people and uniting the nation.

“We have a lot of respect and admiration for him because of his style of politics, his statesmanship, his versatile nature, and his deep knowledge of the economy and governance.

“Peter Obi has a clear vision of where politics and politicians should be in terms of bringing good governance, impacting the people, and uniting the country. It is always a delight to listen to him because of his deep knowledge and mastery of statistics," Mohammed said in a statement.

Mohammed calls Obi the new face of opposition politics

The Bauchi Governor also declared that Obi has become Nigeria's new face of opposition politics, heaping praises on the Labour Party chieftain for always making his voice heard.

Mohammed stressed his readiness to work alongside Obi, highlighting the need for the duo to come together for good governance and vibrant opposition equipped with vision and strategy to save the country from the brink.

He added that the meeting represents a statement of intent that the duo are ready to work together, claiming that his fellow PDP governors align with such an alliance.

“I appreciate what he is doing as a leader of the opposition because, whether we like it or not, he is now the face of opposition politics in Nigeria.

“I want to say clearly that I am ready to work with Peter Obi. We must come together to bring good governance, offer a vibrant opposition with vision and strategy, and rescue this country from mediocrities parading themselves as leaders.

“The time has come for us to step out and act with sincerity and focus. Our coming together is a message, and this message will resonate because my fellow governors support this kind of alliance,” Mohammed concluded.

The development comes amid talks of a coalition of opposition parties to wrestle power from the President Bola Tinubu-led ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.