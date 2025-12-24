Advertisement

Holiday Vibes Are High, so Stay Alert

Pulse Mix 14:15 - 24 December 2025
How to stay alert this holiday season  

December is for travel, shopping, gifting and Detty December vibes. It is also a peak season for scammers. Visa outlines the most common holiday scams Nigerians should watch out for and how to stay safe.

1. Fake online shopping deals

That “too-good-to-be-true” deal on Instagram, WhatsApp or an online store probably is.

Scammers create fake websites and social media pages offering huge discounts on phones, clothes, electronics, and hampers. Once you pay, the seller disappears or delivers something completely different.

Stay safe:

  • Buy from trusted online stores and verified vendors

  • Double-check website URLs and social media handles

  • Be suspicious of pressure tactics like “last one left”.

2. Fake delivery and courier messages

“You have a package. Click here to track delivery.”

Scammers send SMS or WhatsApp messages pretending to be courier companies. The links lead to fake websites designed to steal your card or personal details.

Stay safe:

  • Don’t click links from unknown numbers

  • If you’re expecting a delivery, contact the courier directly using official contact details

  • Never share your card details or OTP

3. “Extra holiday cash” and fake investment offers

“Turn ₦50k to ₦500k before Christmas.”

These scams promise quick returns through fake investments, giveaways or side hustles, especially on WhatsApp groups and Telegram channels.

Stay safe:

  • There is no guaranteed quick money

  • Avoid schemes that pressure you to recruit others

  • Do proper research and due diligence before investing any money

4. Travel and accommodation scams

Fake flight tickets, fake hotel bookings, fake holiday packages.

Scammers set up fake travel websites or pose as agents offering cheap deals for flights, hotels and holiday trips. Victims only realise the scam when they get to the airport or hotel.

Stay safe:

  • Book flights and hotels through trusted platforms

  • Confirm bookings directly with airlines and hotels

  • Be cautious of deals that ask for full payment upfront without receipts or confirmation

5. Fake charity and donation appeals

“Help the less privileged this Christmas.”

Scammers take advantage of the season of giving by creating fake charity pages and donation requests.

Stay safe:

  • Donate through recognised organisations

  • Research charities before giving

  • Be wary of emotional pressure or rushed donation requests


Most importantly, you must never share your card details or OTP with anyone, under any circumstances; no legitimate organisation or bank will ever ask for this sensitive information.

When in doubt, pause, check and confirm.

