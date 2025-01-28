Northern youths disowns Gov Bala for opposing Tinubu’s economic reforms

The Arewa Youth Leaders and Professionals Forum (AYLPF) has criticised Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed over his stance against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic reforms, calling his actions a betrayal of northern unity.

During a press conference on Monday, AYLPF National President Abdulahi Bilal Mohammed described Bala Mohammed’s opposition as self-serving , alleging it aims to protect corrupt practices.

“Governor Bala Mohammed’s stance is not driven by genuine concern for Nigeria’s development but reflects his disdain for national unity and the trust placed in him by the people of Bauchi State and the country at large,” he said.

El-Rufai Politically Irrelevant

The group also targeted former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, accusing him of pursuing divisive agendas and allying with advocates of a third political force.

“El-Rufai’s recent utterances and actions demonstrate his detachment from the aspirations of the Nigerian people,” Bilal Mohammed remarked, describing him as a leader with a “diminished political career” attempting to revive his relevance.

Northern Youths Back Tinubu’s Reforms

The AYLPF urged Nigerians to reject divisive politics and support Tinubu’s reforms, which it described as essential for national progress.

“The voices of division and selfishness must be silenced,” the group declared, adding that Tinubu’s policies, from subsidy removal to tax reforms, aim to dismantle corruption and foster growth.

They challenged so-called northern leaders, questioning their motives.

“Are they truly concerned about the masses or merely protecting personal interests? Their actions suggest the latter.”