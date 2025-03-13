El-Rufai: Buhari approved my defection from APC to SDP

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has revealed that his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) was done with the full approval of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

El-Rufai, who announced his resignation from the APC on March 10 via social media, cited irreconcilable differences as his reason for leaving the ruling party.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa, he disclosed that Buhari was among those he consulted before making the decision.

“I left the APC with his full knowledge. I visited him on a Friday and informed him of my decision to leave the party because I consult with him on all my matters,” El-Rufai said.

According to the former governor, Buhari had previously scrutinised a list of his commissioners during his tenure in Kaduna State to check if any of them had ever insulted him.

After reviewing the names, he reportedly gave his approval without hesitation.

“After going through the list, he nodded his approval and offered prayers. I consult with him in all I do,” El-Rufai added.

The ex-governor also hinted that he regularly seeks guidance from political mentors before making key decisions.

“I have those I consult with in everything I do. My first godfather is Muhammadu Buhari. For the rest, I will not mention them because if I do, they’ll be pressured,” he stated.