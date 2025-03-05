VIDEO: Jandor blames Peter Obi for his defeat in Lagos governorship race

Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2023 Lagos State governorship election, has attributed his loss to the overwhelming influence of Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on March 5, 2025, Jandor reflected on how his campaign had gained momentum before the February 25, 2023, elections but was ultimately derailed by an unexpected shift in voter support.

“We did everything, but that wave came and swallowed the whole thing. Nobody saw that coming,” Jandor said, referring to the surge in popularity for Obi, which he believes altered the political landscape in Lagos.

When asked if he would have emerged victorious had Obi not been in the race, Jandor responded confidently: “Absolutely, I probably would have won the election at the governorship election.”

The final results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) saw APC’s incumbent Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu securing victory with 762,134 votes. Labour Party’s Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour followed with 312,329 votes, while Jandor finished a distant third with 62,449 votes.

Beyond the electoral defeat, Jandor recently announced his departure from the PDP, citing internal crises and betrayals within the party.