A Ranking of Wizkid’s Best Features of 2025

Explore Wizkid’s best features of 2025, ranked by impact. Afropop and Amapiano to EDM-pop collaborations, see which guest verses proved his versatility and dominance this year.

Wizkid’s feature run has always come with commentary. For years, there’s been a familiar criticism that he appears on too many songs, that the constant guest verses somehow dilute his impact or make his presence feel less special.



In 2025, that conversation resurfaced once again as Wizkid popped up across albums, EPs, and cross-border collaborations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But taken as a whole, Wizkid’s 2025 features are less like overexposure and more like a masterclass in range. Instead of bending songs to fit a fixed sound, he adapts, blends, and often becomes the glue that holds them together. Few artists can move this fluidly without losing their identity. Ranked by how much he reshaped each song, these are Wizkid’s best feature performances of 2025.

16. Situation - Maleek Berry ft Wizkid

Wizkid and Maleek Berry linking up again feels like a callback to an era fans can remember. ‘Situation’ is smooth and melodic, but it never fully lifts off.



Wizkid sounds comfortable, almost too comfortable, delivering a pleasant verse that relies on nostalgia rather than urgency. It’s enjoyable, just not essential.

Advertisement

Advertisement

15. Easy With Me - DJ Tunez ft Wizkid & Odumodublvck

On paper, this should have hit harder. Wizkid brings his usual style, but the song itself struggles to leave a lasting impression.



His contribution is clean and professional, yet the record fades quickly after the first listen. Impact-wise, it’s one of the lighter moments of his year.

14. Cash Flow - Young Jonn ft Wizkid

‘Cash Flow’ pairs Young Jonn’s trademark flow with Wizkid’s calm confidence. The Grammy winner fits the theme perfectly, floating through the song with ease, but he never truly takes control of it.



It works as a celebratory anthem, though his presence enhances rather than defines the track.

Advertisement

Advertisement

13. Lighter - A7S ft David Guetta & Wizkid

This EDM-pop crossover showcases Wizkid’s growing confidence in the global pop scene.



He sounds smooth and controlled, but the record lacks the warmth that usually makes his features feel personal. Polished and radio-ready, yes, but not one of his most impactful appearances.

12. Forever Be Mine - Gunna ft Wizkid

Advertisement

Advertisement

An unexpected but effective pairing. Wizkid slides seamlessly into Gunna’s trap-R&B world, delivering a melodic verse that elevates the song’s mood. His adaptability shines here, turning what could have been a routine album cut into something far more memorable.

11. Getting Paid - Sarz ft Asake, Wizkid & Skillibeng

Cool, confident, ‘Getting Paid’ thrives on its chemistry. Wizkid doesn’t overpower the track, but his verse anchors the record, complementing Asake’s energy and Skillibeng’s edge. A strong ensemble moment.

10. Big Time - Odumodublvck ft Wizkid

This is one of the clearest examples of Wizkid shifting a song’s balance. His smooth, emotive delivery sets the tone so strongly that Odumodublvck almost fades into the background. The result is beautiful but uneven, with Wizkid emerging as the undeniable focal point.

9. Abangani - DJ Maphorisa, DJ Tunez, Wizkid & others

Amapiano Wizkid remains a winning formula. ‘Abangani’ thrives in club settings, and Wizkid’s vocals glide effortlessly over the log drums. He doesn’t dominate, but his presence gives the song a polished, cross-border appeal.

8. Fiesta - DJ Maphorisa & DJ Tunez ft Wizkid & others

‘Fiesta’ goes deeper into Amapiano , and Wizkid rises to the occasion. His delivery is confident and relaxed, proving once again how comfortably he fits into the South African-inspired production. One of his stronger dance-floor moments this year.

7. Nights in the Sun - Odeal ft Wizkid

This feature is intimate. Wizkid taps into a soulful R&B bag, blending beautifully with Odeal’s sound. His verse complements the song and deepens it, adding texture and emotional weight.

6. Money Constant - DJ Maphorisa, DJ Tunez ft Wizkid & Mavo

A chart-topping moment with undeniable energy. Wizkid’s contribution adds star power and finesse, helping turn the song into a club regular. His impact is immediate and lasting.

5. One Condition - Wizkid ft Fola

Technically a Wizkid record, but his collaboration with Fola deserves this spot for how much his presence drives the song. Soft vocals, calm romance, and controlled delivery make this one of his most captivating performances of the year.

4. Kai - Olamide ft Wizkid

Two legends , zero strain. Wizkid keeps things playful and light, matching Olamide’s energy without trying to steal the moment. The result is effortless and replayable.

3. Dynamite - Tyla ft Wizkid

Recorded years earlier but released at the perfect time, ‘Dynamite’ thrives on chemistry. Wizkid’s verse blends seamlessly with Tyla’s vocals, creating one of the year’s smoothest Afropop records.

2. Billionaires Club - Olamide ft Wizkid & Darkoo

This is Wizkid in full command. His verse is addictive, confident, and ties the record together with ease. His feature on the song anchors it, making it one of his most memorable collaborations.

1. Gimme Dat - Ayra Starr ft Wizkid