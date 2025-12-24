Pulse List: The Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2025

The breakout stars on this list have moved beyond the underground, commanded attention on streaming platforms, gone viral, and shown signs that 2025 isn’t a one-off moment for them.

In a crowded Nigerian music scene dominated by superstars with hitmaking prowess, large fan base, and vast resources, breaking out has become increasingly difficult. Yet amidst this stiff competition for consumer attention, some stars have risen to stardom thanks to their infectious music and distinctive brands. In 2025, some of these artists have gone from promising talents to established stars, while others have gone from relative obscurity to mainstream success.

Pulse Nigeria Music Desk has selected the top 10 breakout stars who defined the year.

To choose the top ten, the following criteria were considered:

Eligibility Window : December 1, 2024, to December 1, 2025

Impact and Success: We consider the impact and success of each artist on the mainstream. The weight their songs carry on the streets and the charts, their following, and the career level they ended the year compared to how they started it.

10. Champz

Boluwatife Balogun known professionally as "Champz" | Credit: Instagram

Champz made an early mark this year with his debut EP, ‘Champion’s Arrival’, a five-track project blending Afroswing, rap, and trap. At just 14, he became the youngest Nigerian artist to hit No. 1 on Apple Music Nigeria’s Top Albums chart. The EP also quickly crossed 1 million Spotify listeners and saw chart activity across countries.

Tracks like ‘Champion Sound’ entering Lagos club rotations prove impact and quality.

9. Wavestar

Wavestar | Credit: Instagram

Wavestar has fast become one of Nigeria’s most talked-about rappers, using freestyles and storytelling to reflect the struggles of Nigerian youth. His breakout track, ‘Tales of a Yahoo Boy,’ captured attention for its honesty and rawness.

Collaborating with Mavo on ‘Escaladizzy’ pushed his music even further into mainstream awareness.

8. Juno

Juno | Credit: X

After posting a freestyle snippet in 2023, Juno grabbed attention, but it was her 2025 collaboration ‘Toy Girl’ with Odumodublvck that really announced her presence. The song showed she could step outside her established sound while keeping her artistic identity intact.

Blending Afro-soul and R&B with vintage-inspired production, Juno’s music is emotionally rich and unapologetically feminine. Backed by Gamma, she’s demonstrated that her breakthrough is real, sustained by quality music and consistent output.

7. Zaylevelten

Zaylevelten | Credit: Instagram

Zaylevelten has been steadily building a name for himself with his style, blending Nigerian hip hop with influences reminiscent of Travis Scott and Playboi Carti. While his Spotify credits date back to 2022, 2025 was the year his sound truly reached mainstream ears. Producing most of his own tracks under the name ‘Tenski’, he has built a unique brand.

Collaborations with Mavo, Odumodu, and Seyi Vibez expanded his reach, and his album ‘1t g0t crazy (deluxe)’ entered the top 5 on Apple Music Nigeria, peaking at number 2. Singles like ‘Wuse Tu’ also debuted in the top 5 of the Apple Music chart.

6. Famous Pluto

Famous Pluto | Credit: Instagram

Famous Pluto’s 2025 signing with Plutomania Records and the release of his debut single ‘Na Scra’ solidified his entrance into mainstream Nigerian music. His debut EP, ‘Uzama The 3rd’, capitalised on prior viral moments, including the 2024 feature on Outsyd DJ’s ‘Feel D Mood’, which had already taken off on TikTok and topped the TurnTable charts.

By October, Pluto had surpassed 100 million streams across all his credits on Spotify. Hits like ‘Ewo’, a collaboration with Shallipopi and Zerry DL, cemented his presence.

5. Mavo

Nigerian rising star Mavo | Credit: X

Mavo’s 2025 saw his breakout from underground to global attention, thanks to the ‘Kilometer II’ EP and the viral single ‘Escaladizzy’, featuring WAVE$TAR. The snippet went viral before the track even dropped, fueling anticipation and a chart-topping debut. A remix with Zlatan, Ayra Starr, and Shallipopi only amplified its reach.

Features on tracks like ‘Money Constant’ with DJ Tunez, DJ Maphorisa, and Wizkid, and ‘Body’ with Ckay, kept him consistently in the spotlight. Recognised by Billboard as African Rookie of the Month in November, Mavo has shown his rise isn’t accidental.

4. Fido

Fido | Credit: X/@MrFidooooo

Fido started gaining attention in August 2024 with his debut single ‘Awolowo’. The track quickly gained Shazams and extensive airplay. In December, he released ‘Joy is Coming’, which went viral on TikTok and hit No. 1 on Apple Music Nigeria, while also reaching No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard Afrobeats Chart.

His debut EP, ‘Olayemi’, released in August 2025, marked a vibrant chapter in his journey. With a 2025 year-end Billboard ranking at number 14 on the U.S. Afrobeats Songs Artists, Fido has shown his rise is quite grounded.

3. Chella

Afrohouse sensation Chella | Credit: X

Chella broke out with ‘Nyash na Nyash’ in April 2024, which went viral on TikTok, followed by his debut EP ‘Tears Of A Mad Man’ in October 2024. Chella spent eight weeks on TurnTable’s NXT Emerging Top Artists and topped charts with multiple singles.

2025 continued his momentum with ‘My Darling’ reaching No. 1 on Nigeria’s TurnTable Top 100 and number 8 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart, while soundtracking over 2 million TikTok videos. His latest EP, ‘Chella Chant’, debuted at No. 50 on TurnTable and No. 10 on Spotify UK Top Albums Debut. All this shows Chella’s growth isn’t a one-off.

2. Shoday

Shoday | Credit: X/@official_shoday

Shoday made waves with debut hits ‘Caution’ and ‘Dey 4 You’, quickly racking up Spotify streams and followers. In 2025, ‘Hey Jago’ with Poco Lee and Rahman Jago went viral, and his features on Adekunle Gold’s album and Rybeena’s ‘Mr Bee’ EP continued to boost his presence.

His first number one on Apple Music Nigeria came with ‘Nakupenda’. Consistency in singles, collaborations, and streaming numbers confirms Shoday’s rise is built on both quality and sustained impact.

1. Fola

Fola | Credit: Instagram

Fola’s style blends Afrobeats, pop, and R&B, appealing to younger fans. His 2024 debut EP, ‘What A Feeling’, featured tracks like ‘Alone’, earning recognition across streaming platforms. In early 2025, Apple Music listed him among its Africa Rising Class of 2025, boosting his profile globally.

Fola’s latest album, ‘Catharsis’, has also surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify.

Notable Mentions

Vicoka