VIDEO: Peter Obi to 'join' APC - details emerge

A top presidential aide has claimed that Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), will soon defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, made this assertion on TVC’s Breakfast Show while discussing political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections.

His statement comes amid reports that former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has left the APC for the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

“Do you know we are emptying the Labour Party? Not because we are asking them to come, they are coming,” Bwala stated.

“Valentine Ozigbo has joined us, Balami has joined us, even Peter Obi will join us.”

Bwala suggested that recent political movements, including discussions about forming a coalition against the APC and El-Rufai’s switch to the SDP, were motivated more by personal ambitions than by the pursuit of good governance.

The statement has sparked widespread reactions, as Obi remains one of the most prominent opposition figures in Nigerian politics.

However, neither Obi nor the Labour Party has responded to Bwala’s claim.