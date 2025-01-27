Wike vs Bala: Bauchi governor faces fresh backlash in PDP amid outburst with FCT minister

The People’s Democratic Party Youth Frontiers Network (PDP-YFN) has issued a stern warning to Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, urging him to cease actions they deem harmful to the party’s reputation or leave the PDP altogether.

In a statement signed by its National President, Comrade Isah Ibrahim, the group criticised Mohammed’s recent remarks against FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, labelling them as "unwarranted tirades."

The statement highlighted that such actions diminish the party’s standing and expose the governor’s alleged self-serving agenda.

“Bala Mohammed should either stop disgracing the PDP or quit for its loyal members to reposition it,” Ibrahim stated.

He accused the governor of undermining the party by criticising federal policies, including tax reforms, which the Nigerian Governors’ Forum has endorsed.

The tension follows a public disagreement between Mohammed and Wike, with the Bauchi governor accusing Wike of blocking his ambitions.

PDP-YFN sees Mohammed’s actions as driven by his alleged aspiration to run for president in 2027, creating unnecessary division.

The youth group praised Wike’s leadership, contrasting it with Mohammed’s record.

“Since his latest outburst, we’ve reviewed Bala Mohammed’s performance as senator, minister, and governor. His achievements pale in comparison to Wike’s impactful leadership,” the statement read.

The group advised Mohammed to learn from Wike’s ability to execute projects and engage constituents effectively.

“If there’s anyone who should quit the PDP, it is Bala Mohammed,” the statement concluded, urging him to either align with the party’s mission or step aside.