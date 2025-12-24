Advertisement

VIBEZ & TUNES: The Ultimate Festive Celebration!

Pulse Mix 12:03 - 24 December 2025
#FeaturedPost
Lagos, get ready for the ultimate festive celebration! The much-anticipated rave of the year, VIBEZ & TUNES, is set to take over Pavilion Nightlife, 19 Ologun Agbaje , Victoria Island, Lagos on Sunday December 28th, 2025.

This electrifying rave in the club event will feature some of the industry's most influential DJs, including DJ BigN, DJ Nana, Maestro DJ Brown, Mask Queen DJ Bella and many more.

Expect an unforgettable night filled with high energy performances & appeareances from top artists like Reekado Banks, Carterefe, Sexysteel, Kage, Omowunmi Dada, Wole Ojo, Kemz Mama, alongside hypemen Mr Hyenana, HypekingX & more.

VIBEZ & TUNES (Festive Frenzy "Detty Wrapped") promises to deliver the ultimate Detty December experience with music, vibes, and excitement at maximum capacity.

For reservations, please contact +2347064509476 (WhatsApp only). Don’t miss out on Lagos’ biggest party of the season!

Tickets available via

https://tix.africa/discover/dettywrapped

