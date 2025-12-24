Detty December Sparks an Increase in the Streaming of Nigerian Music

The influx of Nigerians in diaspora and tourists into the country has sparked a surge in the local and global streaming of Nigerian music.

Detty December is Nigeria’s annual homecoming season, where Nigerians from all around the globe and tourists come to partake in the festivities and culture that shape the festive season.

This influx of people into the country has led to a spike in both the local and global streaming of Nigerian music. According to data provided by Spotify, the music concerts, countless events, and merriments have heated up the consumption of Nigerian music.

How Afrobeats Is Soundtracking Detty December

Tracking the Spotify data from 2024, between 1 December 2024 and 5 January 2025, there was a 55% surge in local streaming and a 15% increase globally, compared to average daily consumption across the rest of the year (1 January to 14 November 2024).



The data reflects how end-of-year travel, reunions, and live events translate into digital listening momentum.

The spike is not confined to December alone. In the first two weeks of November 2025 (1 to 14 November), Nigerian tracks already showed a lift versus the January to October 2025 daily average: +23% locally and +12% globally. The early rise signals anticipation-led listening, as fans begin building soundtracks, revisiting favourites, and preparing for the month ahead.

Detty December Has Sparked An Increase In The Streaming of Nigerian Music

How Detty December Is Bringing Cities Together

While Lagos remains a key centre of gravity for Detty December, the season has become increasingly regional and global.



Spotify data highlights Accra among the biggest contributors to the uplift, reinforcing Ghana’s role in the Detty December story, alongside additional hubs including Nairobi, Kampala, New York, and Nuremberg.



The pattern reflects a broader reality: when West Africans move, returning, visiting, or linking up across cities, the music moves with them.

The All-Round Musical Experience of Detty December

Spotify’s analysis further showed how Detty December operates as a self-reinforcing cycle. Fans stream before events to lock in lyrics, discover new tracks, and prepare for the experience. But this doesn't end there, as they stream the music after these events to relive the experience.



This all-around power of music as a major driver of Detty December creates a sustained month-long surge that mirrors the movement of people and culture.

Discover Detty December Anthems of 2025

In 2024, DJ YK's 'Obelee' featuring Kashcoming and Slimcase was the leading Detty December anthem. This year, several songs are soundtracking the season offline, on social media, and streaming platforms.



To further amplify this momentum, Spotify has launched a dedicated Detty December destination hub alongside an editorial playlist, which features tracks that define the holiday’s sound.

