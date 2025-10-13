10 Useless Courses in Nigeria and What To Study Instead

If you’ve ever heard someone say “school no be scam” (school isn't a scam) and still wondered why many graduates can’t find jobs, it’s because the job market has moved on, but some Nigerian courses haven’t. While new industries like tech, digital marketing, and renewable energy are booming, a few traditional degrees are struggling to stay relevant, even at the best universities in Nigeria . The National Universities Commission (NUC) has also hinted at possible curriculum overhauls to reflect modern realities. Here are 10 university courses that have no value in the job market in Nigeria, and some of the best courses to study in Nigeria instead.

1. History and International Studies

Yes, history is important and has been reintroduced into the Nigerian curriculum , but in Nigeria’s job market, it rarely pays the bills . Graduates often end up in unrelated roles or teaching. Best Course to Study: International Relations and Diplomacy or Political Science, paired with Data Analytics or Digital Communications. These combinations open doors in policy, diplomacy, and media analysis.

2. Zoology

ADVERTISEMENT

Zoology sounds fascinating until you realise job openings in wildlife research or conservation are limited in Nigeria. Most graduates either switch careers or move abroad, where the course has a higher rate of employability. Best Course to Study: Environmental Science or Animal Biotechnology. These fields merge ecology with tech, which is vital for climate resilience and sustainability.

3. Library and Information Science

Gone are the days when every big office needed a librarian. It used to be one of the most employable courses to study in Nigeria. Today, digital archiving and AI-driven systems have replaced traditional librarians. The NUC itself is encouraging universities to modernise these programmes. Best Course to Study: Information Management or Data Science. These disciplines connect information handling with digital literacy.

4. Philosophy

ADVERTISEMENT

Philosophy teaches critical thinking, but outside academia, few employers are looking for philosophers. Unless you’re pivoting to law, PR, or policy analysis, it’s a tough sell in 2025. Best Course to Study: Psychology, Human Resources, or Behavioural Economics. These apply analytical thinking to real workplace needs.

5. Religious Studies

This course has emotional depth but minimal market value. Jobs are confined to faith-based organisations and teaching, both of which are often underpaid and oversaturated . Best Course to Study: Sociology, Community Development, or Social Work – all allow you to impact lives and build a career in NGOs and government agencies

6. Pure Chemistry

ADVERTISEMENT

Many chemistry graduates end up teaching or working in unrelated sectors because the country lacks modern research infrastructure and chemical industries. Best Course to Study: Industrial Chemistry, Biochemistry, or Chemical Engineering. These degrees have more industrial and environmental applications that are globally in demand.

READ ALSO: 6 Lifestyle shifts shaping how Gen Z Nigerians plan careers

7. Forestry and Wildlife Management

The intention behind the course is great, but Nigeria’s poor environmental policies and low investment in conservation make it a fading career path. If you’ve been to major zoos like the UI Zoo, you will find that the course is a joke. Best Course to Study: Environmental Management or Renewable Energy Studies. According to BusinessDay, sustainability and green-economy jobs are among the top growth roles employers want to fill.

8. Linguistics

ADVERTISEMENT

As beautiful as it sounds, linguistics alone offers few jobs beyond academia, translation and content creation. The publishing and translation sectors are shrinking. Best Course to Study: Communication Studies or Branding and Digital Marketing. Nigeria’s social media marketing industry is booming, and digital marketing is something many are venturing into, even without a traditional certificate.

9. Mass Communication

This one might shock you, but the old-school Mass Comm degree (print, radio, or TV) that focuses only on print and radio is becoming obsolete. The media has gone digital, interactive, and data-driven. Best Course to Study: Digital Media, Multimedia Journalism, or Content Strategy. These are skills that fit the modern newsroom and are some of the best courses to study in Nigeria.

10. Agricultural Extension and Rural Development

ADVERTISEMENT

This course was once relevant and even regarded as one of the most employable courses to study in Nigeria when government-funded programmes were booming. Now, it’s largely outdated unless integrated with agritech or agribusiness. Best Course to Study: Agricultural Economics, Agribusiness Management, or Smart Farming Technologies.

READ ALSO: 5 Nigerian degrees employers are starting to ignore in 2025

Why Are These Nigerian University Courses Losing Value?

Digital disruption: Automation and AI have replaced many traditional roles.



Market mismatch: Universities teach theory; employers demand digital skills.



Policy gaps: Many Nigerian sectors (like forestry or archaeology) lack funding or structure.



Globalisation: Skills like coding, content creation, and data analysis are now more valuable than paper degrees.

READ ALSO: 5 Common career traps fresh graduates fall into .

ADVERTISEMENT

How to Choose the Best Course to Study in Nigeria

When picking a course in 2025, think beyond the certificate. Ask yourself if: Will this skill still matter in 5–10 years?

Can it be applied globally or digitally?



It solves real problems in Nigeria or beyond Courses linked to tech, health, sustainability, and creative industries will likely stay relevant. Think Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, Digital Marketing, Renewable Energy, Health Tech, and UX Design.