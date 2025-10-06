When schools close for the day, Mr Nyege's day is only half done. He spends the rest of the day grading papers, preparing lesson plans, and managing his many other sources of income. With 16 years of experience teaching four subjects and six classes at a private secondary school in Rivers state, his reported salary is ₦40,000. This is less than the ₦70,000 minimum wage. When asked if he has ever considered switching to a public school or leaving Nigeria , he said, “I've considered leaving teaching and also leaving Nigeria because the pay isn't worth the stress.” As the nation celebrates Teacher’s Day, stories like his echo across the country. One question looms large: how well are teachers being taken care of?

The Money Question: What do Teachers Actually Earn?

This report examines closely how much teachers actually earn across Nigeria’s education system, from nursery schools to primary and secondary schools, from public classrooms to private academies, and what those numbers reveal about society's valuation of education. Using a combination of published salary scales, surveys, and interviews with teachers across states, this piece reveals the often-overlooked story behind the classroom doors. Public school teachers, depending on their grade level and state, typically earn between ₦145,000 and upward monthly . While private school teachers , who make up a large share of the workforce, often earn from ₦25,000 upward. With some even earning less. “Some private school teachers live on ₦15,000 per month — that’s less than many artisans,” a Guardian feature notes.

But the shocking response from a teacher gave a glimpse of hope. Ms Victoria teaches at a private (Nigerian-owned) primary school in Abuja. With three years of experience, her reported monthly salary is ₦200,000. This is a bit higher than the ₦182,000 cumulative salary earned by a public school teacher with 18 years of experience in Ogun State. When asked about the pay, she said, “I like teaching, so I don't really mind the pay. The money runs out, but sometimes I receive gifts from my parents and others. ”

Coping Strategies: How Teachers Survive

Adaptation is a fundamental skill that every Nigerian should have on their CV. As power changes hands and the real colours of elected politicians become more vibrant, we complain, then adapt. When salaries can't meet basic needs, teachers adapt creatively. Many people take on extra tutoring, part-time work, or start a small-scale business to make ends meet. “We have after-school enhancement classes (private lessons), so I get a minimum of 30k for that once a term. I also have remote jobs I do after I close for the day at school,” says Ms Victoria. Another respondent, who is a caterer, said, “I wake up as early as 4 am, do the stuff I need to do, and drop off with my mum at her shop.” Mr Nyege, however, despite his side hustles, said, “Unto thee, oh Lord, do I lift my life each month.” As funny as it may sound, this is the song of many Nigerians. This practice of moonlighting isn't unique to Nigeria. A study found that African teachers are almost twice as likely as other professionals to hold multiple jobs . However, it comes at a cost – fatigue, burnout, and reduced teaching quality that many may not readily admit to.

Beyond the Paycheck: How Low Salaries Affect Teaching.

Low pay affects every facet of teaching, from showing up to imparting meaningful life lessons. How do you encourage students that education is key when it doesn't reflect in the quality of teachers’ lives? Mr Idris said, “In my view, my salary does not fully reflect the level of responsibility I carry as a teacher in a public school. Teaching goes far beyond delivering lessons. It involves lesson planning, classroom management, assessing students, counselling, and sometimes providing materials out of my own pocket. Despite these efforts, the compensation often does not match the workload, the emotional investment, or the professional expectations placed on teachers.” When asked if he has ever considered leaving the country, he said, “Yes, because of Better working conditions, Exposure to global Education standards, and economic stability and quality of life.”

This reinforces my assertion in the article on AAUA's strike regarding why educators are leaving Nigeria in droves. Underfunded classrooms, delayed promotions, and overcrowded schools add to frustration. Teachers say the profession’s prestige has waned, not because they’ve lost passion, but because society undervalues their contribution. In 2025, a Punch Nigeria report revealed a ₦290 billion shortfall in federal budget allocations for teacher salaries . Analysts argue that such funding gaps ripple through education outcomes — from student performance to teacher retention.

Why They Stay

Yet, amid the struggles, many stay because they either have a passion for their profession, want to make a difference, or have nothing more secure to fall back to. “I’m motivated by my passion for shaping young minds and making a positive difference in my students’ lives. Seeing them learn and grow gives me purpose every day,” said Mr Idris

Teacher’s Day Reflections: What Educators Want Nigeria to Hear

This Teacher’s Day, we pause to acknowledge and appreciate our educators. However, applause is nothing when wages fail to match living costs. “They should increase our salary and employ more workers,” said Mrs A. Mr Idris said, “On this Teacher’s Day, I want to remind everyone that teachers are the backbone of every nation’s development. We nurture the minds that will lead tomorrow, often working with limited resources but unlimited dedication.” Another teacher said, “To policymakers, invest in teachers’ training, resources, and well-being to support quality education. Prioritise education as a cornerstone of national development, and let's work together to create a supportive environment for teachers to thrive.” Mr Idris concluded and said, “To the public: let us all value and respect teachers, not just with words, but through actions that recognise their sacrifices and contributions. A society that celebrates and supports its teachers builds a stronger, more enlightened future for all.” In all, the message, however, is simple and clear: you can’t build a strong future on an undervalued foundation. As the applause fades after Teacher’s Day ceremonies, many educators will return to the same classrooms, the same blackboards, and the same financial uncertainty.