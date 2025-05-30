How Nigerian universities are responding to the demand for tech and STEM courses

Institutions are expanding STEM faculties creating multidisciplinary centres and forging industry partnerships to deliver practical learning.

Curriculum reforms introduce coding data science and robotics from the first year while investments in laboratories maker spaces and innovation hubs give students hands-on experience.

Scholarship schemes and short intensive bootcamps attract a wider pool of learners.

Below are 6 key ways Nigerian universities are adapting to meet the growing appetite for tech and STEM education.

1. Expansion of STEM faculties

Several federal and state universities have established new departments in computer science information technology and biotechnology.

For example FUTMinna opened a faculty of petroleum engineering and gas technology in 2024 and Covenant University launched a school of data and cybersecurity. These additions raise annual STEM enrolment by thousands of students.

2. Integrated coding and robotics from year one

Universities are embedding programming and robotics modules into general studies so that every undergraduate gains exposure to computational thinking.

UNILAG requires all first-year students to complete a Python and electronics fundamentals course while University of Ibadan offers mandatory workshops in Internet of Things prototyping.

3. Launch of innovation hubs and makerspaces

On-campus labs equipped with 3D printers laser cutters and IoT kits now support student-led projects. Obafemi Awolowo University’s Centre for Embedded Systems Development provides weekly mentorship clinics and rapid prototyping challenges.

At Afe Babalola University students compete in hackathons hosted by the campus innovation centre.

4. Industry partnerships for practical training

Formal agreements with technology firms and research institutes provide internships capstone projects and guest lectures.

The Federal University of Technology Owerri collaborates with Siemens on industrial automation training while Pan-Atlantic University’s Lagos Business School runs executive bootcamps in fintech and artificial intelligence with input from global partners.

5. Scholarship programmes and targeted recruitment

To attract high-potential candidates, universities offer STEM-specific scholarships covering tuition and stipends.

The University of Lagos awards merit-based grants for data science and renewable energy cohorts and Lagos State University runs a recruit-and-train scheme for female engineers aiming to close the gender gap in technology fields.

6. Short courses and certificate bootcamps

Beyond degree programmes, institutions are rolling out intensive six- to eight-week courses in mobile app development cloud computing and machine learning.

Obafemi Awolowo University’s summer bootcamp in Python and data analysis draws professionals and undergraduates alike while Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta offers weekend workshops in drone technology and precision farming.

By expanding academic offerings, strengthening practical facilities and deepening industry engagement, Nigerian universities are transforming STEM education.