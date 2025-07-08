Employers now prioritise practical skills, digital literacy and specialised training over traditional degrees that lack direct workplace application. Graduates with qualifications in academic subjects facing rapid change or mass enrolment find themselves at a disadvantage.

Understanding which programmes have lost appeal can help students choose courses that align with employer needs.

Below are 5 degrees that Nigerian recruiters are increasingly overlooking in 2025, along with the reasons for their declining value and suggestions for alternative paths.

1. Mass communication

Once a stepping stone into media and public relations, mass communication is now seen as too broad. Employers seek candidates with expertise in digital journalism, social media analytics or podcast production rather than graduates versed only in print media theory.

Those holding this degree benefit from adding certifications in video editing, SEO or data driven content strategy to remain competitive.

2. Religious studies

Degrees in theology and comparative religion attract fewer roles beyond academic or clerical settings. With limited industry demand and no clear corporate career path, graduates struggle to find positions.

Pursuing complementary studies in counselling psychology, community development or ethics compliance can open doors in non-profit organizations and corporate social responsibility units.

3. Library and information science

Automation of cataloguing, digital archiving and online reference tools has reduced demand for traditional library management skills. Employers now look for information scientists proficient in metadata standards, database administration and user experience design.

Graduates can enhance their employability by learning coding languages, familiarizing themselves with content management systems and gaining experience in digital transformation projects.

Students of Lagos State University 2024 Modular Year Sandwich Degree Programme at the main campus, Ojo.

4. Pure mathematics

While foundational for many fields, pure math programmes with little applied focus have limited direct career outlets. Employers value candidates who can translate mathematical theory into financial modelling, data analytics or machine learning algorithms.

Mathematics graduates should consider certificates in programming languages such as Python or R and internships in fintech or research units to demonstrate practical competence.

5. Philosophy

Philosophy graduates develop critical thinking but often lack marketable technical skills. Recruiters favour candidates who combine philosophical reasoning with training in policy analysis, legal research or ethical technology design.

Supplementing a philosophy degree with courses in public policy, compliance frameworks or user interface ethics can transform theoretical knowledge into in demand expertise.