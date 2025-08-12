10 Things men should know about sex during pregnancy

Is your partner pregnant and you're suddenly wondering if that's the end of your sex life for at least the next year? Well, if you are, you should know that sex does not need to stop just because she's pregnant.

Whether this is her first pregnancy or third, she can still have sex during the pregnancy but of course, some aspects of it will change.

Here are 10 important things every man should know about having sex with a pregnant woman:

1. Sex during pregnancy is safe in most cases

Unless her doctor says otherwise, sex is totally safe throughout most of the pregnancy. The baby is cushioned by amniotic fluid and protected by the uterus. However, if there are complications like placenta previa, risk of preterm labor, or unexplained bleeding, your doctor may advise against it.

2. Her sex drive may fluctuate

One week she might be all over you, and the next she doesn’t want to be touched. This is normal. Pregnancy hormones can skyrocket libido or shut it down. Fatigue, morning sickness, and body changes all play a role. So, you should be ready to be patient and flexible.

3. Communication is very important

With pregnancy, you absolutely need to talk more openly. Ask what she’s comfortable with. What feels good? What doesn’t? Checking in builds emotional safety and emotional safety leads to physical intimacy.

4. You’ll need to get creative with positions

As her belly grows, certain positions won’t feel great anymore. Side-lying (spooning), woman-on-top, or edge-of-the-bed positions are often more comfortable. Anything that avoids pressure on her belly is a win.

5. Orgasms might feel more intense

Thanks to increased blood flow and hormonal shifts, some women experience stronger orgasms. But then, there are some women who might feel less sensitive or uninterested. It’s all part of the journey.

6. Be gentle, not timid

When it comes to having sex with a pregnant woman, you need to be gentle. Her body might not be made of glass, but it is now more sensitive. She is experiencing sore breasts, a more delicate cervix, and general tenderness and this means that rough sex is a no no. Focus on gentle, loving intimacy.

7. Hygiene is extra important

Pregnancy can make her more prone to infections. Shower before sex, and if either of you has had other partners recently, consider STI testing. Protection may still be necessary in some cases.

8. Intimacy isn’t always sexual

When she’s too tired, sore, or simply not in the mood, intimacy can still thrive. Try massages, cuddles, talking late into the night, or just holding hands. Physical connection doesn’t always mean sex.

9. Your total support will be a turn-on

Pregnancy is physically demanding. Helping out, showing appreciation, and complimenting her growing body makes her feel seen and desired. That emotional connection often leads to deeper physical closeness.

10. She's going to need time to heal after birth

When she eventually gives birth, you need to understand that it'll take time to start having sex again. Doctors usually recommend waiting about six weeks before resuming sex, but emotional and physical readiness varies. Don’t rush it, just keep communicating, like you did during pregnancy.

Finally, be reminded that being a supportive, attentive, and understanding partner during pregnancy will not only result in better sex, it will also lead to a stronger relationship and parenthood journey.