If you're pregnant, try these 3 safe sex positions

Pregnancy is a time of many changes, not only to your body but to your lifestyle and your relationship with your partner as well.

If your doctor hasn’t advised otherwise, regular sex during pregnancy can have numerous benefits for both you and your partner. It would strengthen your bond, boost your mood, and even help prepare the body for labour.

However, as your body changes, so too does the way you should engage in intimacy. As your pregnancy progresses and your belly grows, certain positions that worked before may become uncomfortable or impractical.

Thankfully, there are several safe and comfortable alternatives to help you and your partner maintain intimacy during this special time.

1. Doggy Style

Doggy style is one of the most recommended positions for pregnant women, especially as your belly grows. This position allows for deep penetration while keeping pressure off your stomach. It also allows you to maintain an angle that’s comfortable, and your partner can control the pace and depth of penetration.

2. Spooning

Spooning is a gentle, intimate position where both partners lie on their sides, facing the same direction. It’s a great position for later stages of pregnancy when your bump is larger and traditional positions become more difficult. With spooning, there’s no pressure on your belly, and it promotes closeness and tenderness. It’s also ideal for women experiencing back pain, which is common during pregnancy.

3. Cowgirl

The cowgirl position, where the woman is on top, may not work as well for all pregnant women, especially if weight gain is causing discomfort. While it can be empowering and provides control over depth and angle, it can also be tiring for the woman as she carries extra weight.

This position is best suited for women who are in the early to middle stages of pregnancy or those who are experiencing less weight-related discomfort. If you're feeling particularly heavy or uncomfortable, it’s best to avoid this position or to try variations, such as kneeling or leaning forward for support.

Why Regular Sex During Pregnancy Is Important

Unless your doctor tells you otherwise, having sex during pregnancy is not only safe but also beneficial. Regular intercourse can help release endorphins, which are the body’s natural mood boosters, and these can enhance your well-being.

Additionally, sex during pregnancy can help strengthen pelvic floor muscles, improve circulation, and even ease discomfort by promoting relaxation. For some women, regular sex can also help prevent complications during delivery by strengthening the muscles involved in childbirth.

Ultimately, it’s essential to listen to your body and adjust accordingly because each pregnancy is different, and what works for one woman may not work for another. Always communicate openly with your partner about your comfort levels, and make adjustments as needed.

If you experience any pain, discomfort, or signs of complications (like spotting or cramping), it’s best to consult with your doctor.