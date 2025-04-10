Pregnancy Beliefs: Do safety pins really protect against evil spirits?

In many Nigerian communities, it’s common to see pregnant women wearing a safety pin on their garments or undergarments.

Safety pins were invented by Walter Hunt in 1834, patented on April 10, 1849, and has since evolved from a simple fastener to a symbol of solidarity and tradition.

In Nigeria, it is believed that a safety pin serves as a spiritual shield for both mother and unborn child, helping to ensure safe delivery.

This age-old practice is rooted in cultural beliefs and passed down through generations. But how much of this is true, and is it safe?

Cultural Beliefs Behind the Use of Safety Pins

According to a study carried out by Kola M Owonikoko, Aramide M Tijani , Olarewaju G Bajowa and Oluseyi O Atanda on the Use of Safety Pin on Garments in Pregnancy: A Belief and Cultural Practice with Potential Harmful Effect at Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital in 2014, over half (54.2%) of the 419 pregnant women surveyed reported using safety pins during their current pregnancy.

The most common reasons included: Protection against demons (56.8%)

Protection of the unborn child from evil spirits (19.8%)

Cultural tradition or no specific reason (23.4%)

The study revealed that 78% of women learned about this practice from family members — including grandmothers, mothers, aunts, and mothers-in-law. Religious institutions (churches, mosques, traditional religion homes) accounted for 14.1%, while 4.8% learned from fellow pregnant women.

Interestingly, women with tertiary education were least likely to use safety pins during pregnancy, while those with secondary education were more likely.

Are There Any Health Risks?

While no studies have directly linked the use of safety pins to pregnancy complications, their use is not without risk. In the same study: 91.5% of safety pin users reported being pricked by the pin

Nearly half (46.3%) had experienced multiple pricks, often on the hands or abdomen

These injuries, though small, carry risks of: Infection

Skin abscesses

Dermatitis

Scarring

So, Does a Safety Pin Really Protect Against Evil?

There’s no scientific evidence supporting the claim that wearing a safety pin can ward off evil spirits or protect the fetus. Its protection is purely symbolic, rooted in cultural and spiritual beliefs rather than medical science. However, in a context where access to healthcare may be limited or trust in formal systems is low, these practices often serve as a form of psychological comfort or perceived control.

But with Nigeria’s high maternal mortality rates, healthcare workers must acknowledge cultural beliefs without dismissing them. Providing culturally relevant care could mean respecting traditions, educating patients on safe health practices, and gently discouraging harmful practices while offering safe alternatives.

Other Cultural Pregnancy Practices

The study also highlighted other cultural practices adopted by pregnant women: Avoiding the sun to ward off demons and wizards (51.1%)

Not eating snails to prevent sluggishness in the baby (48.6%)

Avoiding cold water to prevent convulsions in the baby (44.9%)

No salt intake, fried plantains, or catfish for various cultural reasons