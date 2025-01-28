6 foreplay tips to make sex hotter

Research shows that adding more foreplay to your sexual encounters can significantly increase pleasure—especially for women.

Women are more likely to orgasm when their sexual experiences includes deep kissing, manual stimulation, and oral sex alongside intercourse.

For many heterosexual couples, foreplay often takes a backseat to penetrative sex. Let’s change that by trying these 6 tips to make foreplay hotter, more meaningful, and ultimately unforgettable.

Enjoy Foreplay Layla Martin, a sex expert, explains that great foreplay emphasizes "play." Forget about sex as the end goal and enjoy the sensations, touches, and connection in the moment.

Express Your Desire for Her Telling your partner how much you want her can be incredibly arousing. Compliment her looks, send her a flirty text during the day, or whisper sweet words when you’re together.

Kiss with Passion Never underestimate the power of a passionate kiss. Take your time, use your entire body, and explore every sensation. A makeout session can be the perfect bridge to deeper intimacy.

Use Your Mouth Creatively Build anticipation by using your mouth in unexpected ways. Hover just above her skin, exhaling warm air, or alternate between warm and cool breaths. Slowly work your way across her body, taking your time to savor every moment.

Tease with Touch Light, feathery touches can drive your partner wild. Use the back of your hands, fingertips, or even soft objects to explore her body. The goal is to tease and build anticipation.

Playfully Restrain Sometimes, less is more. Set a timer and tell your partner they can’t touch you back until it goes off. Use this time to tease her with kisses, touches, and playful restraint—it’ll leave her aching for more.

A hotter, more connected sex starts with mastering the art of foreplay.