Pregnancy comes with a long list of expected symptoms like morning sickness, fatigue, and food cravings.

So, a stuffy or runny nose might come as a surprise to many women. If you find yourself constantly sniffing, sneezing, or feeling congested during pregnancy, you might be dealing with a condition known as pregnancy rhinitis.

Although it may feel like a cold or allergy, pregnancy rhinitis is its own unique condition. It’s not caused by an infection or allergies and doesn’t pose a direct risk to your baby. Still, it can be frustrating and affect your sleep, breathing, and overall comfort.

What is Pregnancy Rhinitis?

Pregnancy rhinitis is a condition characterised by nasal congestion, sneezing, and a runny nose that lasts for six or more weeks during pregnancy, without signs of a cold or allergies. It usually starts in the second or third trimester, although some women experience it earlier.

The symptoms are similar to those of the common cold or fever, but there’s no virus or allergen behind it; it’s caused by the hormonal changes of pregnancy.

Causes of Pregnancy Rhinitis

Pregnancy rhinitis is often misunderstood as just another cold or allergy flare-up, but it’s actually a result of several natural changes in your body during pregnancy. Here are the key factors that contribute to this condition:

1. Increased Estrogen Levels

One of the major culprits behind pregnancy rhinitis is the rise in estrogen levels. When estrogen levels spike, it causes the mucous membranes in your nose to swell and produce more mucus than usual. This results in persistent nasal congestion or a stuffy nose, even when you don’t have a cold or allergies.

2. Increased Blood Flow

During pregnancy, your body’s blood volume increases by up to 50% to support your growing baby. This surge in blood flow doesn’t just affect the uterus; it also impacts the delicate blood vessels in your nasal passages. These tiny vessels can expand or dilate, leading to swelling and a sensation of blockage in the nose.

3. Hormonal Changes

In addition to estrogen, another hormone, progesterone, also contributes to pregnancy rhinitis. Progesterone helps relax the body’s muscles and blood vessels to prepare for childbirth, but it can also relax the blood vessels in your nasal passages, making them more prone to fluid retention.

Common Symptoms of Pregnancy Rhinitis

Persistent nasal congestion

Frequent sneezing

Runny nose without fever or illness

Postnasal drip (mucus dripping down the back of your throat)

Snoring or difficulty sleeping due to blocked airways

These symptoms can feel very similar to allergies or a cold, but a key difference is that pregnancy rhinitis comes without other cold symptoms like fever, sore throat, or body aches.

Pregnancy rhinitis can last for weeks or even months, but it typically resolves within two weeks after childbirth. For some women, the symptoms come and go. For others, they may persist through the entire pregnancy. While pregnancy rhinitis is not dangerous to you or your baby, it can disrupt your sleep, affect your quality of life and increase the likelihood of snoring or mouth breathing.

How to Relieve Pregnancy Rhinitis Naturally

Since you’ll want to avoid unnecessary medications during pregnancy, here are some safe and natural ways to manage your symptoms:

1. Use a Humidifier

Dry air, especially from air conditioners or during the harmattan, can worsen nasal congestion. Adding moisture to the air with a cool-mist humidifier can help keep your nasal passages from drying out and make it easier to breathe.

2. Stay Hydrated

When you're pregnant, your body needs more fluids. Drinking plenty of water not only benefits you and your baby but also helps to thin out mucus in your nasal passages. This makes it easier to drain and reduces the feeling of stuffiness.

3. Elevate Your Head While Sleeping

Lying flat can worsen nasal swelling and lead to a blocked nose at night. Try sleeping with your head elevated on an extra pillow or adjusting your bed slightly so your upper body is raised.

4. Try Saline Nasal Spray or Rinse

A saline nasal spray or nasal rinse using a neti pot can flush out mucus, allergens, and irritants from your nose. These are generally safe during pregnancy, as they contain no medication, just salt and water.

5. Exercise Regularly

Light to moderate physical activity, such as walking or prenatal yoga, can help temporarily open up your nasal passages. Exercise improves circulation and encourages deep breathing, which can relieve congestion and promote better airflow.