If you’ve lived in Lagos long enough, you already know the city tests your faith daily. From danfo drivers who think they’re in Fast & Furious to the conductors who make you lose your home training. Every day here is a crazy experience. But for some, the normal Lagos chaos isn’t enough. They want adventure. Adrenaline. The kind of thrill that makes you whisper, “Father Lord, into Your hands I commit my spirit.” So if you’re brave (or bored) enough, here are five Lagos adventures that might actually bring you face to face with your Maker or at least have you screaming his name at the top of your lungs.

1. Kayaking

At first, it looks peaceful. The water is calm, the breeze is cool, and the reflections are Instagram-perfect. But one wrong paddle, and suddenly you’re spinning mid-water, your kayak wobbling like a keke napep caught in a strong wind. You’ll see your life flash before your eyes, and you’ll immediately consider your life’s choices. Where to try it: La Campagne Tropicana, Omu Resort, Lekki Leisure Lake.

2. Surfing

As someone who only read about surfing in Hannah Montana’s fan series and watched it in Hollywood movies, I’ve always thought surfing was a foreign concept. Until I saw a review about Tarkwa Bay. The local surf crew there ride the waves like they owe them money. They also offer classes and are open to anyone who needs something thrilling. Standing on that board looks easy until the ocean decides to humble you. You’ll go from “woohoo!” to “God abeg” (God Please) real quick.

3. Quad Biking

Nothing says “I have no regard for my bones” like hopping on a quad bike and tearing through Lagos dunes at full speed. It’s fast, it’s dusty, and it’s one wrong turn away from an unsolicited meeting with your ancestors. The first few minutes are fun. The engine roaring, wind in your face, dust in your teeth… until your bike hits a bump that sends your soul into airplane mode.



Where to try it: La Campagne Tropicana, Elegushi Beach, ATV World Lagos on Victoria Island, and Leisure Sports ATV at Landmark Beach. What you need: Goggles, a helmet, the Holy Bible, the Quran or a little jazz if you’re a traditionalist.

4. Jet Skiing

This is for when you want to feel like you’re in a music video. It starts simple: you gather your friends, rent a jet ski, and wear the life jacket. The jet ski takes off very fast, bouncing on waves that feel personal. You’ll be smiling for the ‘gram but crying inside, whispering Psalm 91 between gasps. Where to try it: Landmark Beach, Oniru Private Beach, Lekki Leisure Lake, and The Hive Jetty in Lekki Phase 1 .

5. Light Hiking

Who needs the gym when you have nature? Between the steep trails, surprise monkeys, and the occasional mudslide, the anxiety alone would have you losing weight in real time. But there’s something oddly satisfying about the whole experience. You may even find yourself coming up with insane ideas. You’ll realise halfway through that sometimes, you need exhaustion to enter into a level of enlightenment. Where to try it: Lekki Conservation Centre (LLC). Outside of Lagos, you may want to consider Olumo Rock. Pro tip: Bring water, bug spray, and someone who won’t laugh when you start screaming.

Adrenaline Survival Tips