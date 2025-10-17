The National Universities Commission (NUC) has officially released a list of federal universities in Nigeria authorised to offer accredited distance learning degrees. This announcement confirms that seven federal universities have been cleared to provide remote academic programmes that allow Nigerians to earn degrees from home.

The move is part of the Federal Government’s ongoing effort to make higher education more inclusive and accessible to every Nigerian, regardless of location or background. By supporting distance learning, the government hopes to bridge the gap for people who cannot attend traditional universities due to factors like distance, job commitments, or financial limitations.

In simple terms, it’s a way to ensure that anyone, whether living in a remote area, working full-time, or raising a family, can still earn a university degree without putting their life on hold.

At the forefront of Nigeria’s remote education system is the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), the country’s first dedicated open and distance learning institution. Established in 1983, it was created to provide flexible, quality education to Nigerians unable to attend conventional universities due to work, family, or location barriers.

It offers a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional programmes across disciplines such as law, education, management, social sciences, and health. One of NOUN’s most distinctive features is its admission flexibility. Unlike traditional universities, NOUN does not require candidates to sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Applicants may still register with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for formal documentation, but writing the UTME itself is not mandatory. Through a blend of online platforms, study centres nationwide, and printed learning materials, NOUN enables students to earn a degree entirely from home.

Federal Universities Where You Can Study from Home

In addition to NOUN, the NUC’s latest announcement confirmed seven other federal universities with approved distance learning centres (DLCs). Each institution operates under NUC supervision to ensure academic quality and digital readiness.

1. University of Ibadan (UI)

The University of Ibadan , Nigeria’s oldest university, runs one of the most reputable distance learning centres in the country. UI’s DLC offers flexible academic programmes in education, social sciences, and management, among others. U.I. is renowned for maintaining high academic standards, and its centre has been instrumental in providing accessible, technology-supported education to learners nationwide. Its approach is a blend of printed course materials, online lectures, and periodic interactive sessions, allowing students to learn at their own pace.

2. Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife

The Centre for Distance Learning (CDL) at Obafemi Awolowo University provides an opportunity for students who cannot attend regular classes to study remotely while still enjoying OAU’s rigorous academic culture. The CDL has integrated digital tools and online platforms to ensure that learners across Nigeria can participate fully in lectures, assignments, and assessments, without being physically present on campus.

3. University of Lagos (UNILAG)

At the heart of Nigeria’s commercial hub, the University of Lagos (UNILAG ) offers its distance education programmes through the Distance Learning Institute (DLI). The DLI is particularly popular among working professionals, providing part-time and online degree options in fields like business administration, accounting, and education. It combines online teaching with occasional on-campus interactions to ensure quality learning outcomes.

4. University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID)

Despite being located in a region affected by security challenges, the University of Maiduguri has sustained a strong commitment to education through its Centre for Distance Learning. The centre provides undergraduate and postgraduate programmes designed for remote study, helping to ensure that students in northern Nigeria and beyond can continue learning without disruption.

5. Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH), Yola

The Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola, is one of Nigeria’s foremost technology-driven institutions. Its Centre for Distance Learning extends the university’s reach by offering science- and engineering-focused programmes online. Through a combination of e-learning tools and self-study materials, MAUTECH is helping students earn STEM-related degrees from home, aligning with its mission to promote innovation and technical advancement.

6. University of Abuja (UNIABUJA)

Located in Nigeria’s capital, the University of Abuja operates a Centre for Distance Learning and Continuing Education (CDLCE). The centre caters to lifelong learners and working-class individuals, offering flexible schedules and online course delivery. UNIABUJA’s CDLCE has been praised for its inclusive and adaptive approach, allowing students to combine work, family life, and education effectively.

7. Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria

Rounding out the list is Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) in Zaria, whose Distance Learning Centre (DLC) has become one of Nigeria’s most active remote learning platforms. ABU’s DLC offers degree programmes in areas such as business administration, public administration, and economics, all accessible through a dedicated online learning portal. Its emphasis on flexibility and affordability makes it a top choice for students across Nigeria and abroad.

The Federal Government’s endorsement of these distance learning centres marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s higher education reform. It demonstrates a commitment to expanding access, equity, and lifelong learning opportunities, particularly for those unable to relocate or study full-time.