2025 Rankings: UNILAG, OAU misses out on top 10 most prestigious universities in Nigeria

Nigeria’s higher education sector continues to gain global recognition, with several universities making strides in academic excellence, research output, and innovation.

According to the 2025 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, ten Nigerian institutions have emerged as the most prestigious, setting the pace for quality education and groundbreaking research.

Leading the list is the American University of Nigeria (AUN), renowned for its American-style curriculum and commitment to entrepreneurship and leadership development.

Following closely is Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), a historically significant institution known for its impact on science, engineering, and agriculture.

Covenant University, a private university with a strong emphasis on technology and entrepreneurship, continues to rise in global rankings.

The list also featured Lagos State University (LASU), which has firmly established itself as a leading public institution and is gaining recognition in law and the social sciences.

The University of Ibadan (UI), Nigeria's oldest university, continues to be a leader in research and postgraduate studies.

Notably absent from this year's top ten list are the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), which comes as a surprise.

See full list below.....

1. American University of Nigeria

The American University of Nigeria provides international degree programs for both undergraduate and graduate students.

Founded in Yola, Northeast Nigeria, the university was established by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who sought guidance from the American University in Washington, DC, on creating an institution modelled after the American education system in Nigeria.

The university adopted its current name in 2007, and its first class graduated in 2009.

The institution is organised into five major faculties: arts and sciences, business and entrepreneurship, engineering, information technology and computing, and law.

2. Ahmadu Bello University

Ahmadu Bello University is the second oldest university in Nigeria. It was established in Zaria as the University of Northern Nigeria in October 1962, starting with four faculties and 426 students.

The institution was named after its founder, the first premier of Northern Nigeria. Currently, the university spans a 7,000-hectare site, making it one of the largest in sub-Saharan Africa.

It offers a wide range of faculties, including physical sciences, social sciences, education, environmental design, medical sciences, and law, among others.

The university operates across three campuses: the main Samaru campus, the Kongo campus, which houses the faculties of law and public administration, and the Funtua campus, home to the School of Basic Studies.

3. Covenant University

Covenant University is a private Pentecostal Christian institution that has been officially operating since 2002 in Ota, Nigeria.

Covenant University is founded on Christian mission principles and recognised as one of Africa's top universities.

It was established with the vision of nurturing a new generation of leaders and restoring the dignity of the black race.

The university comprises four colleges, primarily focused on vocational studies: the College of Business and Social Sciences, the College of Leadership and Development Studies, the College of Engineering, and the College of Science and Technology.

4. Landmark University

Landmark University, a private Christian institution, was founded in 2011 by the Living Faith Church Worldwide.

Situated in Kwara State, western Nigeria, the university comprises four colleges: Agricultural Sciences, Engineering, Pure and Applied Sciences, and Business and Social Sciences.

Each college is further divided into departments that offer a variety of undergraduate and graduate programs.

The university has established collaborations with prominent agricultural organisations in the country, including the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture and the National Space Research and Development Agency.

5. Lagos State University

Founded in 1983, Lagos State University is a public institution in Nigeria with three main campuses: Ojo, Ikeja, and Epe.

As the only state-owned university in Lagos, it is a non-residential institution with over 35,000 students enrolled in diploma, undergraduate, and postgraduate programs.

The Ojo campus serves as the main campus and houses the central administration.

It accommodates various faculties, including arts, education, law, management sciences, science, and social sciences, along with the school of transport, school of communication, and multiple research centres.

6. University of Ibadan

Founded in 1932, the University of Ibadan (UI) was the first university to be established in Nigeria.

Originally an affiliated College of the University of London, it was granted full independent status in 1962.

The university offers a broad range of academic programmes across its 16 faculties that include: arts, science, basic medical sciences, clinical sciences, agriculture, social sciences, education, veterinary medicine, pharmacy, technology, law, public health, dentistry, economics, renewable natural resources, and environmental design and management.

7. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology was originally established in 1990 as Oyo State University of Technology, Ogbomoso (OSUTECH). It was renamed just one year later.

The university is located in Ogbomoso, a city in Oyo State, southwestern Nigeria.

There are 12 faculties at the university: agricultural sciences, basic medical sciences, basic clinical sciences, clinical sciences, nursing sciences, computing and informatics, environmental sciences, engineering and technology, food and consumer sciences, pure and applied science, management sciences, and renewable natural resources.

Each faculty is divided into different departments, which offer a range of both undergraduate and graduate degree programmes.

8. Nasarawa State University, Keffi

Established in 2001 under Nasarawa State Law, Nasarawa State University, Keffi aims to provide quality university education and prepare graduates with skills for successful careers.

Located in Keffi, a traditional town in north-central Nigeria, it has a rich history, and its inhabitants mainly engage in tin and columbite mining and farming.

The university comprises ten faculties and colleges, offering a diverse array of undergraduate and graduate degree programmes.

Its motto, 'knowledge for development,' underscores its commitment to advancing social, economic, and technological development in the state and nation.

9. Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta

The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, is one of the three federal universities of agriculture created by Nigeria’s government in 1988.

It moved to its present location, a 10,000-hectare site 10 miles outside of the city of Abeokuta, capital of Ogun state, in 1997.

It is divided into colleges of environmental research management, animal science and livestock production, agricultural management and rural development, plant science and crop production, biological science, food science and human ecology, engineering, physical science, and veterinary medicine.

10. Bayero University

Bayero University is located in Kano, a city in northern Nigeria and the capital of Kano State. It is the second largest city in Nigeria after Lagos.

The first university in the state, it was founded in 1975 when it was upgraded from Bayero University College to a fully accredited university.

There are two colleges within the university: the colleges of health science and natural and pharmaceutical sciences.