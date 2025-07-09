A select few universities in the world have withstood wars, empires, revolutions, and modernisation, and are still operating today.

These institutions, many of which were founded in the medieval era, not only helped shape higher education as we know it but continue to thrive in global rankings like the QS World University Rankings.

This list highlights 7 of the world’s oldest universities that remain active, prestigious, globally relevant and have endured the test of time.

7 Oldest Universities In The World

1. University of Bologna (Italy) – Established in 1088

This is the world’s oldest continuously operating university. It was founded in 1088 in Bologna, Italy and is officially recognised as the oldest university in the world. It is known as “Alma Mater Studiorum”; it pioneered the university model with independent faculties and student-led governance. The university originally focused on law but now offers programs in the sciences, arts, and humanities. Schools in Italy don't require IELTS or TOEFL for Nigerian students .

Notable Alumni include Dante Alighieri, Petrarch, and three Popes. The school has over 87,000 students and runs campuses across Italy and even in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

2. Al-Azhar University (Egypt) – Established in 970 AD

This school is the oldest centre of Islamic learning. It was founded as a madrasa in 970 AD in Cairo, Egypt. Al-Azhar University is one of the oldest existing educational institutions in the world. While it officially became a university in 1961, it had long been a centre for Islamic jurisprudence, Arabic grammar, and theology. It now offers a mix of religious and secular programs. The school is home to over 100,000 historic manuscripts and a leading authority in Sunni Islam.

3. University of Oxford (UK) – Established c. 1096

This school is one of the world’s most prestigious universities, situated in Oxford, England. While the exact founding date of Oxford remains unclear, evidence of teaching dates back to 1096, making it the oldest university in the English-speaking world. Today, it is consistently ranked among the top three universities globally . Notable Alumni include Stephen Hawking, Margaret Thatcher, J.R.R. Tolkien, and 28 UK Prime Ministers.

4. University of Salamanca (Spain) – Established in 1134

The school was founded in 1134 in Salamanca, Spain and granted a royal charter in 1218. The University of Salamanca is the oldest in Spain. It was the academic centre where Christopher Columbus presented his plan for the New World. The university has 26,000 students across nine campuses.

5. University of Paris (France) – Established c. 1160–1250

Located in Paris, France, and often referred to as La Sorbonne, the original University of Paris was one of the first great European universities. It was suspended during the French Revolution but was later restructured into 13 autonomous institutions in 1970. Today, Sorbonne University carries forward its legacy. Sorbonne University ranks among the top global universities, and its areas of specialisation include sciences, humanities, law, and theology.

6. University of Cambridge (UK) – Established in 1209

Founded by scholars fleeing Oxford, Cambridge quickly became one of the leading academic centres in the world. It has a rich history of scientific breakthroughs and a healthy rivalry with Oxford. Notable Alumni include Isaac Newton, Charles Darwin, and Alan Turing. Cambridge consistently ranks in the global top 5.

7. University of Padua (Italy) – Established in 1222