If you’re a Nigerian dreaming of studying abroad , you’ve probably been told you’ll need to take IELTS or TOEFL. For many, these English proficiency tests are inconvenient, expensive, stressful, and sometimes downright unfair. You’ve studied in English your whole life, but still have to prove you can read and write in English? Why? Thankfully, some countries don’t force you to jump through these hoops. Here are 5 countries where Nigerian students can study without IELTS or TOEFL, provided you meet a few alternative requirements. 1. Germany

Germany is renowned for its high-quality education system and offers numerous opportunities for international students. Many German universities do not require IELTS or TOEFL scores if you can provide proof that your previous education was conducted in English. This is often demonstrated through a Medium of Instruction (MOI) certificate from your former school or university. Alternatives to IELTS/TOEFL Medium of Instruction (MOI) certificate

Duolingo English Test

University-specific language assessments Notable universities University of Siegen

University of Koblenz and Landau

Esslingen University of Applied Sciences Germany's commitment to accessible education makes it an attractive destination for Nigerian students seeking quality education without the hurdle of standardised English tests.

2. France

France [Nairametrics]

France may be known for its croissants and cafés, but it’s also home to English-taught programs that welcome international students, with no IELTS or TOEFL required. If you’ve studied in English before, many universities will take your word for it (with a bit of documentation, of course). Alternatives to IELTS/TOEFL Medium of Instruction (MOI) certificate

University-conducted interviews

Completion of a preparatory language course Notable universities American Business School, Paris

ESAIP School of Engineers

ESC Rennes School of Business, France France's emphasis on inclusivity and diversity in education makes it a welcoming destination for students from Nigeria and beyond.

READ THIS: 5 full scholarships for Nigerians who want to study abroad

3. Italy

Italy [RailwaySupply]

Italy’s universities are some of the oldest in the world and are surprisingly flexible with language requirements. Many Italian universities accept students without IELTS/TOEFL scores, especially if they can provide an MOI certificate or have completed previous education in English. Alternatives to IELTS/TOEFL Medium of Instruction (MOI) certificate

University-specific language assessments Notable universities University of Bologna

Polytechnic University of Milan

University of Camerino Whether you’re into architecture, fashion, or economics, Italy offers quality education with fewer testing barriers. 4. Poland

Poland is becoming a go-to country for Nigerian students, and it’s not hard to see why. Tuition fees are lower than in most Western European countries, and the cost of living is also quite affordable. More importantly, many Polish universities offer English-taught programs and allow Nigerians to apply without IELTS or TOEFL if they’ve studied in English before. Alternatives to IELTS/TOEFL Medium of Instruction (MOI) certificate

University-conducted interviews Notable universities Medical University of Gdansk

Medical University of Warsaw Whether you’re looking to study medicine, engineering, or business, Poland offers high-quality education without unnecessary language barriers.

YOU MIGHT LIKE: UK updates English test requirements for visa applicants

5. Norway

Norway [CmpervanNorway]