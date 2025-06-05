Pulse logo
5 countries that don’t require IELTS or TOEFL for Nigerians

05 June 2025 at 19:42
Studying abroad without IELTS is possible; you just need to find the right opportunity.
Countries that don’t require IELTS or TOEFL for Nigerians [iStock]
If you’re a Nigerian dreaming of studying abroad, you’ve probably been told you’ll need to take IELTS or TOEFL. For many, these English proficiency tests are inconvenient, expensive, stressful, and sometimes downright unfair. You’ve studied in English your whole life, but still have to prove you can read and write in English? Why?

Thankfully, some countries don’t force you to jump through these hoops. Here are 5 countries where Nigerian students can study without IELTS or TOEFL, provided you meet a few alternative requirements.

1. Germany

Germany is renowned for its high-quality education system and offers numerous opportunities for international students. Many German universities do not require IELTS or TOEFL scores if you can provide proof that your previous education was conducted in English. 

This is often demonstrated through a Medium of Instruction (MOI) certificate from your former school or university.

Alternatives to IELTS/TOEFL

  • Medium of Instruction (MOI) certificate

  • Duolingo English Test

  • University-specific language assessments

Notable universities

  • University of Siegen

  • University of Koblenz and Landau

  • Esslingen University of Applied Sciences

Germany's commitment to accessible education makes it an attractive destination for Nigerian students seeking quality education without the hurdle of standardised English tests.

Recommended For You

2. France

France [Nairametrics]

France may be known for its croissants and cafés, but it’s also home to English-taught programs that welcome international students, with no IELTS or TOEFL required. If you’ve studied in English before, many universities will take your word for it (with a bit of documentation, of course).

Alternatives to IELTS/TOEFL

  • Medium of Instruction (MOI) certificate

  • University-conducted interviews

  • Completion of a preparatory language course

Notable universities

  • American Business School, Paris

  • ESAIP School of Engineers

  • ESC Rennes School of Business, France

France's emphasis on inclusivity and diversity in education makes it a welcoming destination for students from Nigeria and beyond.

3. Italy

Italy [RailwaySupply]

Italy’s universities are some of the oldest in the world and are surprisingly flexible with language requirements. Many Italian universities accept students without IELTS/TOEFL scores, especially if they can provide an MOI certificate or have completed previous education in English.

Alternatives to IELTS/TOEFL

  • Medium of Instruction (MOI) certificate

  • University-specific language assessments

Notable universities

  • University of Bologna

  • Polytechnic University of Milan

  • University of Camerino

Whether you’re into architecture, fashion, or economics, Italy offers quality education with fewer testing barriers.

4. Poland

Poland is becoming a go-to country for Nigerian students, and it’s not hard to see why. Tuition fees are lower than in most Western European countries, and the cost of living is also quite affordable.

More importantly, many Polish universities offer English-taught programs and allow Nigerians to apply without IELTS or TOEFL if they’ve studied in English before.

Alternatives to IELTS/TOEFL

  • Medium of Instruction (MOI) certificate

  • University-conducted interviews

Notable universities

  • Medical University of Gdansk

  • Medical University of Warsaw

Whether you’re looking to study medicine, engineering, or business, Poland offers high-quality education without unnecessary language barriers.

5. Norway

Norway [CmpervanNorway]

Norway is one of those countries that offer free education at its public universities and is known for its high standard of living. Many Norwegian institutions accept students without IELTS/TOEFL scores if they can demonstrate English proficiency through other means.

Alternatives to IELTS/TOEFL

  • Medium of Instruction (MOI) certificate

  • Completion of English-taught programs

Notable universities

  • The University of Tromsø 

  • Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU)

With its focus on quality, accessibility, and equality, Norway is ideal for students who want a top-notch education without the stress of language testing.

Always double-check

While these countries offer IELTS/TOEFL exemptions, policies change often. Always:

  1. Email your chosen university to confirm their latest requirements.

  2. Check visa rules. Some embassies still ask for IELTS even if the school doesn’t.

  3. Prepare alternatives like MOI letters or Duolingo tests.

So go ahead, start your research, gather your documents, and take that step toward studying abroad. Your English is more than good enough, and now, you’ve got options to match.

