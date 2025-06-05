If you’re a Nigerian dreaming of studying abroad, you’ve probably been told you’ll need to take IELTS or TOEFL. For many, these English proficiency tests are inconvenient, expensive, stressful, and sometimes downright unfair. You’ve studied in English your whole life, but still have to prove you can read and write in English? Why?
Thankfully, some countries don’t force you to jump through these hoops. Here are 5 countries where Nigerian students can study without IELTS or TOEFL, provided you meet a few alternative requirements.
1. Germany
Germany is renowned for its high-quality education system and offers numerous opportunities for international students. Many German universities do not require IELTS or TOEFL scores if you can provide proof that your previous education was conducted in English.
This is often demonstrated through a Medium of Instruction (MOI) certificate from your former school or university.
Alternatives to IELTS/TOEFL
Medium of Instruction (MOI) certificate
Duolingo English Test
University-specific language assessments
Notable universities
University of Siegen
University of Koblenz and Landau
Esslingen University of Applied Sciences
Germany's commitment to accessible education makes it an attractive destination for Nigerian students seeking quality education without the hurdle of standardised English tests.
2. France
France may be known for its croissants and cafés, but it’s also home to English-taught programs that welcome international students, with no IELTS or TOEFL required. If you’ve studied in English before, many universities will take your word for it (with a bit of documentation, of course).
Alternatives to IELTS/TOEFL
Medium of Instruction (MOI) certificate
University-conducted interviews
Completion of a preparatory language course
Notable universities
American Business School, Paris
ESAIP School of Engineers
ESC Rennes School of Business, France
France's emphasis on inclusivity and diversity in education makes it a welcoming destination for students from Nigeria and beyond.
3. Italy
Italy’s universities are some of the oldest in the world and are surprisingly flexible with language requirements. Many Italian universities accept students without IELTS/TOEFL scores, especially if they can provide an MOI certificate or have completed previous education in English.
Alternatives to IELTS/TOEFL
Medium of Instruction (MOI) certificate
University-specific language assessments
Notable universities
University of Bologna
Polytechnic University of Milan
University of Camerino
Whether you’re into architecture, fashion, or economics, Italy offers quality education with fewer testing barriers.
4. Poland
Poland is becoming a go-to country for Nigerian students, and it’s not hard to see why. Tuition fees are lower than in most Western European countries, and the cost of living is also quite affordable.
More importantly, many Polish universities offer English-taught programs and allow Nigerians to apply without IELTS or TOEFL if they’ve studied in English before.
Alternatives to IELTS/TOEFL
Medium of Instruction (MOI) certificate
University-conducted interviews
Notable universities
Medical University of Gdansk
Medical University of Warsaw
Whether you’re looking to study medicine, engineering, or business, Poland offers high-quality education without unnecessary language barriers.
5. Norway
Norway is one of those countries that offer free education at its public universities and is known for its high standard of living. Many Norwegian institutions accept students without IELTS/TOEFL scores if they can demonstrate English proficiency through other means.
Alternatives to IELTS/TOEFL
Medium of Instruction (MOI) certificate
Completion of English-taught programs
Notable universities
The University of Tromsø
Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU)
With its focus on quality, accessibility, and equality, Norway is ideal for students who want a top-notch education without the stress of language testing.
Always double-check
While these countries offer IELTS/TOEFL exemptions, policies change often. Always:
Email your chosen university to confirm their latest requirements.
Check visa rules. Some embassies still ask for IELTS even if the school doesn’t.
Prepare alternatives like MOI letters or Duolingo tests.
So go ahead, start your research, gather your documents, and take that step toward studying abroad. Your English is more than good enough, and now, you’ve got options to match.
