5 Nigerian states with the most expensive universities in 2025

From Rivers State’s ₦12 million‑a‑session luxury university to specialized medical programmes in Abuja, these costly campuses cater to affluent families and high‑earners.

While the majority of students still attend more affordable public universities, the top tier commands premium prices for world‑class facilities, international curricula and strike‑free calendars.

Below are the five states where university tuition is highest, along with flagship institutions and their headline programmes that drive these steep fees.

1. Rivers State

• Wigwe University in Isiokpo leads Nigeria’s fee rankings at ₦12 million per session, including accommodation and most levies.

The school boasts a luxurious campus, state‑of‑the‑art laboratories and partnerships with international academic bodies.

Its most expensive programmes include engineering and business‑management degrees that come with startup incubator access and guaranteed internship placements in Port Harcourt’s oil‑and‑gas sector.

2. Federal Capital Territory (Abuja)

• Nile University charges up to ₦5.95 million for its MBBS programme each session, excluding housing.

• American University of Nigeria’s digital‑campus extension in Abuja offers engineering degrees around ₦3.5 million.

• Baze University’s top programmes in health sciences and law average over ₦3 million per session, drawing students seeking small‑class sizes and global accreditation.

3. Oyo State

• Lead City University in Ibadan sets MBBS fees at ₦5.5 million per session, while its nursing and pharmacy programmes near ₦2.5 million.

• Private institutions such as Dominion and Atiba University charge between ₦400 000 and ₦900 000 across various faculties, but medicine remains the premium draw.

Oyo’s combination of high fees and scenic campus environments attracts students from across the southwest and beyond.

4. Ekiti State

• Afe Babalola University in Ado‑Ekiti levies ₦4.6 million for first‑year medical students, rising to ₦5.6 million in final years.

ABUAD’s steep fees underwrite cutting‑edge research centres, international faculty exchanges and a fully furnished residential village. Other programmes, law, engineering and business, start at around ₦1 million and benefit from guaranteed mentorship ties with London and US universities.

5. Osun State

• Bowen University in Iwo charges roughly ₦3.8 million per session for its Medicine and Surgery course.

• Westland University and Al‑Hikmah University follow with top‑tier programmes around ₦500 000 to ₦900 000, but Bowen’s medical faculty remains the state’s costliest draw.

Osun’s private institutions combine serene campuses with small cohorts and extensive clinical‑rotation agreements in regional hospitals.