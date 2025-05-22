Studying in the UK remains a top aspiration for many Nigerian students. However, the high cost of tuition and living expenses, especially in cities like London, can be a significant barrier.

Fortunately, several UK universities offer quality education at more affordable tuition rates, making them attractive options for budget-conscious international students. Below is a curated list of UK universities with some of the lowest tuition fees for international students.

Tuition fees are presented in British Pounds (GBP) alongside their approximate equivalents in Nigerian Naira (₦), using an exchange rate of ₦2,134 to £1.

1. Coventry University (£9,250 - £14,250/ ₦19.74 million - ₦30.42 million)

With tuition fees starting at just £9,250 (around ₦13.9 million) and going up to £14,250 (₦21.4 million), Coventry is one of the most cost-effective UK universities. It’s a well-regarded institution offering a range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses, and it's located in one of the more affordable cities in the UK.

Coventry is ranked 38th in The Guardian University League Tables 2023. Coventry University is also recognised for its strong academic performance. The university offers a wide range of programs, including strengths in Food Science, Hospitality, and International Relations. International students can benefit from various scholarships and discounts, such as the Vice-Chancellor's Undergraduate Scholarship, offering up to £4,000 off tuition fees.

2. University of Cumbria (£10,000/ ₦21.34 million)

The University of Cumbria charges around £14,900 (₦22.35 million) for most international postgraduate programs. The school is known for its emphasis on practical learning and employability, ensuring students are job-ready upon graduation. It’s a great choice for students who want value for money. The school is located in one of the UK's most picturesque regions.

3. University of Chester (£12,950/₦27.64 million)

This university offers competitive tuition at about £14,450 (₦21.68 million). It’s a student-focused institution that combines academic learning with hands-on experience and has campuses in friendly, low-cost cities. The University of Chester has a rich history with roots dating back to 1839. It has strong connections with various industries and provides students with ample internship and employment opportunities. A wide range of clubs, societies, and events ensures a fulfilling university experience.

4. University of Bedfordshire (£12,900 - £13,275/₦27.53 million - ₦28.34 million)

Another budget-friendly option is the University of Bedfordshire, which charges around £15,500 (₦23.25 million). It offers a diverse and inclusive environment with a wide range of courses and support services for international students. The University of Bedfordshire has a diverse student body as it hosts students from over 100 countries. Nearly half of its research is considered world-leading or internationally excellent.

5. University of Sunderland (£13,000/₦27.75 million)

Tuition at Sunderland ranges between £16,000 and £18,000 (₦24 million to ₦27 million), depending on the program. The university offers flexible learning options and has campuses both in Sunderland and London. The University of Sunderland has a Global Leaders Scholarship that offers a £5,000 tuition fee reduction for eligible international students. The school has state-of-the-art campuses equipped with the latest technology to enhance the learning experience.

6. Teesside University (£13,000/₦27.75 million)

Located in the North East of England, Teesside University has tuition fees between £16,500 and £16,900 (₦24.75 million to ₦25.35 million). It’s known for innovation, digital excellence, and a strong focus on employability. Teesside University is recognised for research that delivers social, economic, and cultural benefits, and it offers programs in emerging fields like Digital Technologies and Health Sciences. It is also located in Middlesbrough, where students benefit from a lower cost of living compared to larger UK cities.

7. London Metropolitan University (£13,000/₦27.75 million)

Based in central London but still affordable, London Met offers tuition from just £9,535 (₦14.3 million). It’s ideal for students who want to study in the capital without the hefty price tag of more prestigious London institutions. London Metropolitan University is situated in central London, where students have access to numerous cultural and professional opportunities. The school offers a wide range of courses, including strong programs in Art, Architecture, and Design.

8. York St John University (£12,750/₦27.21 million)

York St John University has fees starting at £9,535 (₦14.3 million). It’s known for small class sizes and a supportive academic environment. York St John University is ranked in the top 30 UK universities for overall student satisfaction. All international students are assured university-owned housing, and the school is located in the beautiful city of York, which is rich in history and culture.

9. Bishop Grosseteste University (£12,500/₦26.68 million)

Bishop Grosseteste University specialises in teacher training and education programs. The school charges around £16,474 (₦24.71 million) and is located in Lincoln, a quiet and affordable student town. Bishop Grosseteste University is ranked 1st in the UK for Student Support at the Whatuni Student Choice Awards 2023. It has a small student population.

10. University of Bolton (£12,500/₦26.68 million)

The University of Bolton offers tuition at approximately £15,950 (₦23.93 million). It’s a career-focused university with strong links to industry and practical-based courses. The University of Bolton is situated in Greater Manchester, so students benefit from lower living costs. It has strong connections with local industries that provide students with practical experience opportunities.

Studying in the UK doesn’t have to mean spending tens of millions of Naira. With smart planning and the right university choice, you can get a respected British degree on a budget. Cities like Sunderland, Chester, and Lincoln also offer much lower living costs than London, up to 40% cheaper, making your stay even more affordable.