Top 10 cheapest universities in Canada for Nigerian students (2025)

Are you tired of endless ASUU strikes , or do you want better exposure, better connections, and better chances at life? Canada is a great destination for Nigerian students, thanks to its world-class universities, safe environment, and easier immigration pathways.

But there’s one big problem: money.

Studying in Canada doesn’t come cheap . The cost of tuition, accommodation, feeding, visa, and flight tickets can feel like you're trying to fund an entire village project. That’s why the search for affordable schools is real and urgent. You want a legit university, recognised by employers and immigration bodies, but one that won’t leave you or your family drowning in debt.

Thankfully, there are many Canadian universities with low annual tuition, generous financial support, and great student life. Here's a ranked list of the top 10 most affordable Canadian universities for Nigerian students in 2025.