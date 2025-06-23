Top 10 cheapest universities in Canada for Nigerian students (2025)

Are you tired of endless ASUU strikes, or do you want better exposure, better connections, and better chances at life? Canada is a great destination for Nigerian students, thanks to its world-class universities, safe environment, and easier immigration pathways.
But there’s one big problem: money.
Studying in Canada doesn’t come cheap. The cost of tuition, accommodation, feeding, visa, and flight tickets can feel like you're trying to fund an entire village project. That’s why the search for affordable schools is real and urgent. You want a legit university, recognised by employers and immigration bodies, but one that won’t leave you or your family drowning in debt.
Thankfully, there are many Canadian universities with low annual tuition, generous financial support, and great student life. Here's a ranked list of the top 10 most affordable Canadian universities for Nigerian students in 2025.
1. University of Prince Edward Island (UPEI)
Tuition: CA$5,300 - 10,600 (₦5.9 - 11.9 million)
The University of Prince Edward Island is the cheapest public university in Atlantic Canada. Known for small class sizes and personalised attention, it’s a top pick for arts, science, business, and nursing. Great for students wanting a quiet, supportive environment.
2. Université de Saint‑Boniface (Manitoba)
Tuition: CA$7,500 (₦8.4 million)
Université de Saint‑Boniface is a French-language university in Winnipeg with a surprising fee bargain at just CA$7,500 annually. If you know French or want to learn, this is your ticket to affordable, quality higher education.
3. Brandon University (MB)
Tuition: CA$10,274 – 20,000 (₦11.6 – 22 million)
Brandon University is a small, research-driven school in Manitoba. Tuition ranges from just CA$ 10,274 to CA$ 20,000, depending on your program. Ideal for undergrads or postgraduate studies, it offers personalised attention thanks to its low student-to-staff ratio.
4. Memorial University of Newfoundland
Tuition: CA$ 11,460 (₦12.9 million)
Memorial University of Newfoundland is one of Canada's cheapest options for international students. What makes it stand out is its long-running tuition freeze for international students, in place since 1999 until mid-2022. You’ll find robust bachelor’s, master’s, and research programs, alongside strong international student support.
Why it works:
Lowest tuition in Canada
Dedicated guidance for global students
Flexible degree programs across faculties
5. Canadian Mennonite University (Manitoba)
Tuition: CA$11,220 - 22,890 (₦12 - 25 million)
Canadian Mennonite University is a private institution, but keeps its fees low, just over CA$11,000 per year. It offers degrees in arts, business, science, and education, all within a tight-knit, student-centred community.
6. Kwantlen Polytechnic University (BC)
Tuition: CA$14,694 - $24,141 (₦16.6 – 27.2 million)
KPU is affordable for vocational and professional programs. International fees jumped to CA$128 million in total revenue, so expect moderation, about CA$14–21k annually. Great for applied degrees and high employment rates.
7. University of Winnipeg (Manitoba)
Tuition: CA$18,500 (₦20.9 million)
With a strong focus on Indigenous studies, development, and science, the University of Winnipeg charges CA$ 20,000. Community-minded and supportive, it's ideal for students seeking a well-rounded international experience.
8. Cape Breton University (Nova Scotia)
Tuition: CA$21,270 (₦24 million)
Cape Breton University, located on scenic Cape Breton Island, charges one of the lowest tuition rates east of Montreal, making it another affordable pick with strong arts and business programs.
9. University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC)
Tuition: CA$21,589 - $26,753 (₦24–30 million)
UNBC is a standout for affordability. International undergraduate students are expected to pay approximately $26,750 per year based on a 10-course load. For international graduate students, tuition fees typically range from CA$15,000 to CA$30,000 per year. It’s particularly perfect for students who want small-class, research-focused education in a supportive setting.
10. University of Guelph (Ontario)
Tuition: CA$34,322 - CA$53,612 (₦38 - 59 million)
This research-intensive institution hits the sweet spot of being affordable and highly respected. It’s strong in agri-sciences, business, and engineering, with student support systems in place for internationals. International undergraduate students at the University of Guelph can expect to pay between CA$34,322 and CA$53,612 for tuition and student fees, depending on the program
Other affordable options worth mentioning
University of Regina – Great for STEM students
Bishop’s University – Small liberal arts college in Quebec with low int'l fees
Athabasca University – Flexible, low-tuition open university offering online degrees
How to calculate fees in Naira
1 CAD = ₦1,129.96 (as of June 2025)
So multiply each tuition fee by 1,129.96 to get the Naira estimates included above.
Additional tips for Nigerian students
1. Factor in the cost of living
Tuition is just one part. Budget CA$1,200–2,000 monthly for rent, food, utilities, transport, and school supplies.
2. Scholarships and financial aid
Check each university’s site: many offer entry scholarships for international students. For example, the University of Guelph has awards, while Memorial University includes you in provincial coverage.
Other schools that offer international-entry scholarships:
MUN and UPEI offer provincial scholarships
UNBC and USask have graduate awards
Smaller schools may have bursaries and research funding
3. Track English/French language requirements
Most schools ask for IELTS or TOEFL. Some schools offer conditional or pathway programs if you’re still improving your proficiency.
4. Work options while studying
International students can work 20 hours/week during semesters and full-time on breaks. This covers some living costs.
5. Choose your province wisely
Smaller towns (Brandon, Newfoundland, Regina) mean lower rent and food costs. Bigger cities (Vancouver, Toronto) are costlier.
6. Post-graduation immigration
Degrees from these schools qualify you for Canada’s Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP), which can be a pathway to permanent residency.
