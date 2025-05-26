7 Top universities in Nigeria with partnerships to foreign universities

These partnerships support joint-degree programmes, faculty exchanges and collaborative research centres that expose students to international best practices.

Undergraduates and postgraduates benefit from study-abroad semesters, cross-cultural internships and access to specialised facilities overseas. Such alliances improve employability, foster innovation and create direct pathways into global networks.

They also strengthen institutional reputations by awarding credentials that carry weight in the international knowledge economy.

ALSO READ: 7 Benefits of choosing a private university over a public one in Nigeria

Below are 7 Nigerian schools whose formal agreements with respected foreign universities deliver enriched learning experiences.

1. University of Ibadan

The University of Ibadan runs the University of London International Programmes on-campus, allowing students to earn London degrees in subjects such as law, economics and computing.

It also partners with Purdue University (USA) for agricultural research projects and faculty exchanges, bringing advanced agritech practices to Nigerian crops and livestock studies.

2. University of Lagos

Unilag maintains a twinning arrangement with the University of Strathclyde (UK) for petroleum engineering and maritime studies. Under this scheme students spend their final year in Glasgow, earn a Strathclyde degree and benefit from industry placements with Royal Dutch Shell and BP.

3. Obafemi Awolowo University

OAU collaborates with the University of Bayreuth (Germany) through the Bayreuth International Graduate School of African Studies.

PhD candidates undertake joint supervision, shared workshops and quarterly research residencies in Bayreuth, enriching African humanities scholarship with European methodological rigour.

4. Covenant University

Covenant University partners with Leeds Beckett University (UK) on executive MBA programmes and professional certificates in finance and leadership.

Exchange visits by faculty and cohort residencies in Leeds offer Covenant graduates UK accreditation alongside entrance to global alumni networks.

5. Pan-Atlantic University

The Pan-Atlantic University’s Lagos Business School operates an Executive Education link with IE Business School (Spain).

Senior executives attend modular courses in Madrid and Lagos, earning joint diplomas and gaining insights into European market strategies and corporate governance.

6. Afe Babalola University

Afe Babalola University in Ado-Ekiti has a memorandum with Fitchburg State University (USA) for computer science and business administration.

Final-year undergraduates complete a semester in Massachusetts, undertake capstone projects with American faculty and graduate with dual transcripts.

7. American University of Nigeria

AUN in Yola maintains a strategic alliance with Syracuse University (USA) across journalism, public administration and peace studies.

Students participate in summer schools in New York, receive mentorship from Syracuse professors and access joint research grants on governance and conflict resolution.