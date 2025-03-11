Meet the Nigerian who made ₦207m from Superchat on YouTube

According to Playboard, in February 2025, American content creator Tom Grossi claimed the top spot as the most Superchatted channel in the world.

Following closely is Pastor Jerry Eze’s YouTube channel which ranked as the second most Superchatted channel in the world. But what exactly is Superchat, and how do Youtube creators make money from it?

What Is Superchat?

Superchat is a monetisation feature on YouTube that allows viewers to pay for their messages to be highlighted during live streams. When a viewer sends a Superchat, their message appears in a bright colour and stays pinned at the top of the chat for a set duration, depending on the amount paid.

This feature is popular among YouTubers who host live shows, Q&A sessions, or religious broadcasts, as it enhances engagement and provides a steady revenue stream.

How Do YouTubers Make Money from Superchat?

Creators earn money from Superchat through direct payments from their audience. Here’s how it works: Viewers Purchase Superchat Messages – During a live stream, fans can buy Superchats ranging from a few naira to hundreds of thousands. The higher the amount, the longer the message stays pinned.

YouTube Takes a Cut – YouTube deducts 30% of the revenue, meaning creators keep 70% of Superchat earnings.

Payments Are Processed Monthly – YouTube sends creators their earnings after deductions for platform fees and applicable taxes.

American content creator Tom Grossi, a sports YouTuber known for his engaging NFL content, earned a staggering ₦574 million from Superchat in February, 2025 alone! Meanwhile, Pastor Jerry Eze, the Nigerian pastor and founder of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) platform, generated ₦207 million through the same feature on YouTube in February as well.

Pastor Jerry Eze has leveraged the power of faith-based content to build a massive global audience. His daily morning prayers and prophetic declarations attract millions of viewers, many of whom actively support his ministry through Superchat contributions. His ability to connect deeply with his audience has made him one of the most financially successful YouTubers in Nigeria.

With digital platforms providing new ways for creators to earn, Superchat has proven to be a game-changer for content monetisation and if Pastor Jerry can do it, you can too.

How to Maximise Superchat Earnings on YouTube