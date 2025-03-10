This is the World’s richest family - It's not the British Royal Family

When discussing the wealthiest families in the world, names like the Rothschilds, Waltons, Rockefellers and even the British Royal Family often come to mind.

However, no family surpasses the sheer wealth and influence of the House of Saud, the ruling royal family of Saudi Arabia. With an estimated net worth exceeding $1.4 trillion, the House of Saud is not only the wealthiest family in the world but also one of the most powerful, controlling the vast oil wealth of Saudi Arabia.

The House of Saud traces its origins back to the 18th century when Muhammad bin Saud established the first Saudi state in 1744 in partnership with Islamic reformer Muhammad ibn Abd al-Wahhab. However, it was in 1932 that King Abdulaziz Ibn Saud unified the Arabian Peninsula and officially founded the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

His descendants have ruled the country ever since, with King Salman bin Abdulaziz currently holding the throne and his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), shaping the nation’s future.

How the House of Saud Became the Richest Family in the World

In 1938, vast oil deposits were discovered in the country, leading to the rise of Saudi Aramco, the state-owned oil company that is now the most valuable company in the world, worth over $2 trillion. The family’s immense wealth is primarily derived from Saudi Arabia’s oil reserves, which are among the largest in the world.

Unlike most royal families, whose wealth is often tied to historical estates or private businesses, the House of Saud directly benefits from the country’s vast oil profits. With over 15,000 members, the royal family controls nearly every aspect of the country’s economy and governance, making them the richest and most influential dynasty in the world.

Key Members of the House of Saud and Their Influence

King Salman bin Abdulaziz – The reigning monarch, who took the throne in 2015 after the death of King Abdullah.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) – The de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, known for his ambitious Vision 2030 economic reform plan.

Prince Alwaleed bin Talal – One of the world’s wealthiest royals, known for his investments in companies like Apple, Twitter, and Citigroup.

What Does the House of Saud Own?

The House of Saud’s wealth is spread across multiple sectors, including: Oil and Gas: Saudi Aramco’s profits are a major source of their wealth.

Real Estate: The family owns vast properties, including palaces, luxury hotels, and islands. Investments: The royal family has stakes in major global companies such as Uber, Disney, and SoftBank.

Luxury Assets: They own fleets of private jets, yachts, gold-plated cars, and some of the most expensive artworks in the world.

The Saud family own golden toilets, golden lamborghinis, and have even bought the most expensive house in the world, a $300 million castle in France. The youngest prince was rumoured to have bought an original Leonardo DaVinci painting worth over $450 million recently. They also purchased the most expensive yatch in the world valued at $500 million.

Despite their vast wealth, the House of Saud has faced criticism and controversies, including: Human rights concerns, including restrictions on freedom of speech and women’s rights.

The Khashoggi case, where journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in 2018, leading to international backlash.

The dependence on oil revenue, which the government is trying to reduce through diversification efforts.

Under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s leadership, Saudi Arabia is undergoing massive changes, including economic reforms, social liberalization, and investments in futuristic projects like Neom, a $500 billion smart city. With the world transitioning to renewable energy, the House of Saud is working to maintain its wealth and influence beyond oil.

Are They Richer Than The British Royal Family?

Yes, and by an enormous margin. The House of Saud has an estimated net worth of over $1.4 trillion, largely due to Saudi Arabia's oil wealth and state-controlled assets, particularly Saudi Aramco, the world's most valuable company.

The British royal family, by contrast, has an estimated net worth of $28 billion, with much of its wealth tied to real estate holdings like Buckingham Palace, the Duchy of Lancaster, and the Crown Estate—assets that belong to the monarchy but are not personally owned by the royals.

The House of Saud is unquestionably wealthier than the British royal family by a factor of nearly 50 times. The vast oil empire, private investments, and control over national wealth make them the richest royal dynasty in the world.