Top 5 World's richest Youtubers in 2025

Since its launch in February 2005, YouTube has transformed ordinary people into millionaires just by allowing them to create a free channel and upload videos.

Twenty years in, with over 1.3 billion daily users, YouTube gives video creators instant access to one of the largest audiences on the internet. Among the countless creators, 5 stand out as the highest-paid worldwide.

Who Is The Richest YouTuber?

As of 2025, several YouTubers have amassed significant wealth through their channels. Some creators have climbed to astonishing heights, earning millions annually through a mix of ads, sponsorships, merchandise, and brand deals. And the richest of them all… drum roll is…

1. MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson)

The American content creator is well known for hosting the reality-based TV series, Beast Games. With an average video length of 24.97 minutes, he currently earns $4.6M - $13.8M monthly. His channel is popular for his extravagant challenges, philanthropic endeavors, and high-budget stunts and this has captivated audiences worldwide.

Subscribers: Approximately 370 million

Estimated Net Worth: Around $500 million

Annual Earnings: Approximately $50 million

Year Started on YouTube: 2012

2. Vlad and Niki

Vlad and Niki is a popular children's YouTube channel featuring two brothers, Vladislav Vashketov (born February 26, 2013) and Nikita Vashketov (born June 4, 2015). Their content includes imaginative play, travel adventures, and engaging activities, often involving their mother, Victoria Vashketova, and younger brother, Christian Sergey Vashketov.

Subscribers:135 million.

Total Views: Over 102.6 billion.

Annual Earnings: Estimated between $409.1k - $6.5 million per month and between $4.9 million - $78.5 million per year.

Year Started on YouTube: 2018

3. Like Nastya (Anastasia Radzinskaya)

It is a kids' YouTube channel with entertaining videos and a great place for children and parents to learn. The foremost aspect of this channel is that they show daily fun tasks that promote cognitive growth in little ones. Nastya had cerebral palsy as a newborn, and her parents started the channel to show her progress.

Subscribers: 126 million

Estimated Net Worth: Approximately $190 million

Annual Earnings: Estimated between $2.5M - $39.7M million.

Year Started on YouTube: 2016

4. PewDiePie

This channel is owned by Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg. He started making content related to video games and got popular when he added humorous commentary on gameplay videos. He has however diversified diversified into vlogs, comedy sketches, and commentary on internet culture.

Subscribers: 110 million

Estimated Net Worth: Approximately $250 million

Annual Earnings: Varies; continues to earn from past content and brand collaborations

Year Started on YouTube: 2006

5. Ryan Kaji (YouTube Channel: Ryan's World)

Ryan Kaji creates a variety of content, including science experiments, music videos, skits, challenges, and DIY arts and crafts. While he began his YouTube journey with toy reviews, his channel has since expanded to include superhero-themed content, animated cartoons, action figures, robots, and video games.