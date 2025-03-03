This is the highest paid Youtuber in Nigeria - He earns ₦7m daily

Nigeria's digital landscape has witnessed a significant rise in content creators who have leveraged platforms like YouTube to reach global audiences and achieve substantial financial success.

At the top of the list earning an estimated amount of ₦7m daily is Pastor Jerry Eze. He is the founder and Lead Pastor of Streams of Joy International and also the convener of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD), a popular online digital prayer meeting platform with the popular slogan - "What God Cannot Do, Does Not Exist."

Pastor Jerry Eze's Youtube page with 2.49million subscribers stands as Nigeria's highest-earning content creator. His channel focuses on spiritual content and daily prayers and reports indicate that he boasts an average daily earning of approximately ₦7 million, with peaks reaching up to ₦21 million in a single day.

Jerry Eze's digital ministry gained momentum during the COVID-19 pandemic, offering daily prayer sessions that resonate with a global audience and since then, the NSPPD platform has become a digital sanctuary for individuals seeking prayer and spiritual guidance, attracting millions of viewers worldwide with an estimated earning of approximately ₦7 billion.

According to analytics website Playboard, several other prominent faith-based YouTube channels in Nigeria, aside from Pastor Jerry Eze, have also garnered significant viewership and engagement. Here are some of the top-ranking channels:

2. Dunamis TV – Dunamis International Gospel Centre

Subscribers: 788,000

Estimated Earnings: ₦190.82 million

Dunamis International Gospel Centre is led by Pastor Paul Enenche. Dunamis TV broadcasts sermons, worship sessions, and other church activities, reaching a vast audience both locally and internationally.

3. Celebration TV – Omega Fire Ministries

Subscribers: 1.09 million

Estimated Earnings: ₦415.53 million

Apostle Johnson Suleman is the general overseer of Omega Fire ministries and his channel, Celebration TV offers a range of religious content, including sermons, teachings, and live church events, catering to a diverse audience.

4. Rev. Sam Oye – The Transforming Church

Subscribers: 382,000

Estimated Earnings: ₦223.46 million

Reverend Sam Oye's channel focuses on transformative teachings, leadership insights, and motivational messages, drawing viewers seeking personal and spiritual growth.

5. Pst Bolaji Idowu - Harvesters TV

Subscribers: 366,000

Estimated Earnings: ₦2.7 million to ₦61.9 million per month

HarvestersTV is the official YouTube channel of Harvesters International Christian Centre led by Pastor Bolaji Idowu.

6. Catholic Reflection Family

Subscribers: 608,000

Estimated Earnings: ₦65 million

This channel is run by Chiamaka Amanda Okoli and it offers reflections, teachings, and discussions on Catholic faith and practices, engaging a global Catholic audience.

7. Apostle Orokpo Michael

Subscribers: 425,000

Estimated Earnings: ₦5.12 million

Apostle Michael Orokpo is the founder and President of Encounter Jesus Ministries Int'l in Abuja Nigeria. He shares in-depth biblical teachings, sermons, and spiritual insights to viewers seeking deeper understanding of the scriptures.

8. Koinonia Global

Subscribers: 1.39m

Apostle Joshua Nimmak Selman is the founder of the Eternity Network International (ENI)Koinonia Global. Regarding earnings, specific figures are not publicly disclosed.

9. Living Faith Church Worldwide

Subscribers: 909,000

Estimated Earnings: ₦500,000 to ₦8,000,000 per month.

David Oyedepo is the general overseer of Living Faith Church Worldwide and the channel primarily features sermons, teachings, and live broadcasts from the church's services and events.

