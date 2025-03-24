Meet the highest paid employee in Nigeria - He earns ₦5.9m daily

According to Proshare, the highest paid employee in Nigeria is the CEO of Zenith Bank.
The report, which was shared in November 2024, revealed that Ebenezer Onyeagwu of Zenith Bank emerged as the highest-paid CEO with a basic salary of ₦2.17bn which amounts to ₦5.9million daily.
Below is a comprehensive list of the top 10 highest-paid employees/CEOs in Nigeria.
1. Ebenezer Onyeagwu / Zenith Bank
Ebenezer Onyeagwu of Zenith Bank emerged as the highest-paid CEO with a basic salary of ₦2.17bn. In 2022, he was earning ₦258m and his salary took a 660% leap to the present amount. The significant jump in Onyeagwu's salary parallels Zenith Bank's impressive financial performance in 2023, which possibly led to a significant reward for his leadership.
2. Karl Toriola / MTN Nigeria
Karl Toriola is the second-highest-paid CEO earning ₦1.625bn. His salary was increased from ₦850m in 2022.
3. Lars Richter / Julius Berger
Lars Richter climbed to the third spot with ₦888m. The CEO of Julius Berger got a 112.62% salary increase which moved his figures from ₦417m as a result of his strong performance and increasing value to the company.
4. Roger Brown / Seplat Energy
Roger Brown is in 4th position with a salary of ₦746m. His salary was also increased from ₦500m in 2022 as a result of Seplat's stable performance under his leadership.
5. Arvind Pathak / Dangote Cement
He replaced Michel Puchercos as Dangote Cement CEO in March 2023. Arvind Pathak ranked fifth with a basic salary of ₦609m.
6. Samba Seye / Total Energies
In 6th position is Samba Seye with a basic salary of ₦544m. Samba replaced Imrane Barry in September 2021.
7. Hans Essadi / Nigeria Breweries
Hans Essadi ranked seventh with a basic salary of ₦486m. Essadi became CEO in July 2021.
8. Segun Agbaje / GTCO
Segun Agbaje is in eighth position with a remuneration of ₦457m. His salary increase from ₦445m in 2022.
9. Wassim Elhusseini / Nestle
Wassim Elhusseini is in ninth position with a basic salary ₦428m. Wassim took over the role from Mauricio Alarcon in September 2020.
10. Demola Sogunle / Stanbic
Demola Sogunle is the last on this list with a basic salary ₦330m. Demola has been CEO for over three years and his salary increased from ₦245m.
For 2023, here is a list of the 10 highest-paid CEOS.
Late Herbert Wigwe / Access Holdings: The late Herbert Wigwe topped the list with a staggering total compensation of ₦4.657bn in 2023.
Ebenezer Onyeagwu / Zenith Bank: Ebenezer Onyeagwu ranked second, earning a total compensation of ₦547.96m in 2023.
Karl Toriola / MTN Nigeria: Karl Toriola secured third place with a total compensation of ₦1.625bn in 2023.
Wole Oshin / Custodian Investment: Wole Oshin earned a total compensation of ₦1.311bn, including ₦19m as basic salary and ₦1.292bn in dividends.
Lars Richter / Julius Berger: Lars Richter ranked fifth with a total compensation of ₦888m in 2023.
Roger Brown / Seplat Energy: Roger Brown took sixth place with a total compensation of ₦874m in 2023.
Arvind Pathak / Dangote Cement: Arvind Pathak earned ₦609m in total compensation, securing a seventh place in 2023.
Segun Agbaje / GTCO: Segun Agbaje earned a total compensation of ₦594m, placing him eighth on the list.
Samba Seye / Total: Samba Seye ranked ninth with a total compensation of ₦544m in 2023.
Hans Essadi / Nigeria Breweries: Hans Essadi rounded off the list with a base salary of ₦486m, securing a tenth place in 2023.
