This story has been playing out in public for days now. There have been messages, video clips, accusations, counters, arrests, and an online court of public opinion trying to assign blame. At the centre are three people: Regina Daniels, her husband Senator Ned Nwoko , and Regina’s mother, Rita Daniels.

Who’s chiefly to blame for how this marriage unfolded and is now unravelling? Is it Regina, or her mother?

Regina & Ned Nwoko's Marriage

Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko’s marriage became public in May 2019 when clips of the traditional wedding held in her hometown in Anioma, Delta State, went viral. According to her mother, Regina was almost 20, and her response to the backlash that Regina was marrying "Methuselah" was that Nigerians were "drinking Panadol for another person's headache."

Rita described their union as one of love, in spite of Ned Nwoko being 59 years old at the time. Since then, till now, there has been a timeline of public issues , especially in 2025. From Chika Ike's pregnancy rumours, to her removing Ned's photos from her Instagram, it seemed like her opps were waiting with bated breath for the last straw that would break the camel's back.

The viral video of Regina accusing her 64-year-old husband of domestic abuse was not what we expected to see. Still, it became a perfect depiction of all that glitters is not gold, as we heard accusations of domestic violence, drug abuse, child neglect, and violent behaviour.

“In Ned’s house, I am nothing, but in my house, I am a queen. Not again, I cannot stand the violence, it is too much,.” Regina cried in a now viral video.

Ned Nwoko Counters His Wife

Ned Nwoko’s camp responded with counter-allegations, including public statements about Regina’s alleged substance use and about the family’s behaviour. He also spoke on the arrest of Regina’s brother, Sammy, who had threatened the Senator. The lawmaker wrote on social media:

Unfortunately, Sammy, Destiny, some of their siblings, together with a few of their friends, notably Sonia Uche Montana, among others... would come into the house uninvited, sometimes forcing their way in, and would bring her the same drugs she was being treated for. Instead of helping her recover, they encouraged her addiction and completely frustrated the efforts of the doctors and therapists working with her.

He framed the marital tension as a result of Regina's alleged drug use and supposed mental instability.

Regina didn't take it lying low; she wrote an emotive piece claiming she was 17 years old when she got married to Ned. She also tacitly admitted to drug use, but argued that her husband actively encouraged her to use drugs because he found her behaviour sexually appealing when she was under the influence.

Additionally, the actress claimed that her husband allegedly resorted to extreme measures of control and psychological manipulation whenever she attempted to assert independence or leave the marriage. This abuse allegedly included paying doctors to chemically induce her into a state of instability.

As the secrets were spilling, Nigerians began to blame Rita Daniels for allowing her 17-year-old daughter to marry Ned Nwoko. But Regina posted pleas asking Nigerians to stop insulting her mother and saying her mum warned her against marrying Ned.

So please, stop insulting my mom. She’s the best thing that ever happened to me. She is my god on earth. She’s been strong for seven years. My mom held it down. She tried. You all insulted her. But she tried. It’s me. I’m the one with the coconut head. I’m so ashamed to say I fell in love. But I actually really did. And it’s wild. But I did.

So, Who Is To Blame?

Many people are furious, and they have placed the blame solely on Rita's doorstep. They see her as a mother who let her young daughter be married off to a much older, powerful man. To those critics, it isn’t just poor parenting; it’s selling a child’s future for wealth and status.

Resurfaced interviews and old clips showing conflicting accounts of Regina’s age and the circumstances of the marriage have led many to accuse her mother of misleading the public, and to suggest that she should bear the blame for how the story has unfolded in the public eye.

A portion of the people blaming Regina say she is reaping what she once celebrated. They remind her of the popular saying, “that it's better to cry in a Lamborghini”, mocking her now that the tears are real. The same people share clips of her flaunting wads of cash at her birthday party, money she reportedly used to spray strippers, as proof that she willingly basked in the wealth she’s now denouncing.

They argue that Regina shares responsibility and cannot shift blame to her mother simply because she now regrets her decisions. Meanwhile, others take a middle ground, holding both mother and daughter accountable. The mother for enabling the marriage, and Regina for proceeding despite warnings and choosing to enter a clearly unequal, power-imbalanced relationship.

