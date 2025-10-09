Prince Chinedu Munir Nwoko, popularly known as Ned Nwoko, is a Nigerian Muslim lawyer, philanthropist, and politician who currently serves as the senator representing Delta North.

A prince by birth, Ned Nwoko grew up in comfort within the Nwoko Royal Family of Idumuje-Ugboko. That royal privilege opened global doors for him after finishing secondary school in Nigeria. He travelled to the United Kingdom, where he earned a Law and History degree from the University of Keele and an LLM in Maritime and Commercial Law from King’s College London, before being called to the English Bar at Lincoln’s Inn.

Who Is Ned Nwoko?

Ned Nwoko is a Nigerian lawyer, businessman, philanthropist, and senator representing Delta North under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Though he was elected on the PDP platform, he has since defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He is known for his role in pushing for London & Paris Club loan refunds , his high-profile philanthropy (including a malaria eradication campaign), and for creating tourism and educational projects in Delta State. He is also known for being married to popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels.

Profile Summary

Full Name Prince Chinedu Munir Nwoko Date of Birth / Age 21 December 1960 (age 64 as of 2025) State of Origin Delta State Local Government Area Aniocha North (Idumuje Ugboko Kingdom) Tribe / Ethnicity Igbo Religion Islam Marital Status Married (polygamous) Political Party (formerly PDP, announced move to APC in 2025) Current Position Senator, Delta North Senatorial District Years Active in Politics Since 1999 (House of Reps) Net Worth (Estimated) $1.2 billion (as commonly reported)

Early Life and Education

Prince Chinedu (Ned) Munir Nwoko was born on the 21st of December 1960 into the Nwoko Royal Family of Idumuje Ugboko Kingdom, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State. After he completed his primary and secondary education in Nigeria, he relocated to the United Kingdom for tertiary education.

He earned his first degree in Law and History at the University of Keele, Staffordshire. He went on to study at King’s College London, where he obtained an LLM in maritime and commercial law. Subsequently, he was called to the English Bar at Lincoln’s Inn. He was also awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Letters (D.Litt) by the Commonwealth University College, Belize. These advanced legal qualifications and academic honors laid the foundation for his legal and political career.

Career Before Politics

After completing his studies, Nwoko began his legal career in the UK. He had a stint at the Crown Prosecution Service and later qualified as a solicitor in England and Wales. He worked with Kumars Solicitors and Pascaldiers & Co Solicitors before founding Ned Nwoko & Co Solicitors in London.

He also served as Secretary General of the Nigerian Legal Practitioners (UK), and was a member of the Law Society of England & Wales. He was also a visiting adviser to the Citizens’ Advice Bureau in London. At the height of his practice, sources claim his firm was one of the largest Black law firms in England, and that in 1995 he was recognized as “the best black lawyer of African descent in England.” The transition into politics occurred after his return to Nigeria in December 1998.

Political Career

His Entry into Politics

Nwoko’s formal political journey began in 1999 when he was elected to the House of Representatives to represent the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta State (1999–2003). He returned from London that same year and joined Nigeria’s democratic rebirth after years of military rule, bringing his legal expertise and youthful energy under the banner of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to help shape a new era of governance.

Ned Nwoko's Major Political Roles

Over the years, Nwoko has aligned with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). In the Senate, he currently represents the Delta North senatorial district, having won that seat in 2023 . However, in January 2025, he publicly announced his resignation from the PDP, with plans to join the All Progressives Congress (APC). According to him, his resignation stemmed from deep divisions and factionalisation within the party , which has not allowed him to deliver on his promises to his constituents.

Nwoko was involved in national financial reform, particularly around the London & Paris Club loan refunds. He authored reports that pressured the federal government to stop monthly deductions from states’ allocations and begin refund payments to states. Through his firm, Ned Nwoko Solicitors and his company Linas International, he investigated discrepancies in loan repayments and pursued litigation on behalf of 774 local governments, securing a judgment of US$3.2 billion.

The federal government, by some accounts, has refunded billions to states and local governments in line with these efforts. He also served on the Vision 2010 Committee and was Chairman of its External Committee, while being actively involved with capital market activities. He is also Chairman of Project Tourism Africa.

His Achievements and Impact

Over the years, Senator Ned Nwoko has built a record of legislative and developmental achievements that reflect his focus on national growth and social progress. In the Senate, he has championed key bills and motions on education, healthcare, youth empowerment, infrastructure, economic revival, diaspora voting, anti-colonial reparations, and good governance.

As a federal lawmaker, his most visible contributions include his involvement in the Asaba–Benin Expressway, the Asaba International Airport, preliminary works on the proposed Ogwashi-Uku Dam, and the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Asaba station, all regarded as part of his flagship legacy projects in Delta State.

Other notable achievements and initiatives include:

His advocacy and litigation around the London/Paris Club refunds is often cited as a major contribution to federal–state fiscal relations in Nigeria.

Through litigation on behalf of local governments, he helped secure large-scale refunds for illegal deductions.

He has advanced malaria eradication campaigns through his foundation and public symbolism.

He launched Mount Ned Nwoko, a tourism destination with a museum, farm, zoo, fishponds, poultry, and a 9-hole golf course in Delta State.

He also founded the Sports University of Nigeria in Idumuje Ugboko, which is billed as the first sports university in sub-Saharan Africa. It received operational approval in 2022 from NUC.

Through the Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation, he continues to fund youth education, community development, and infrastructure projects across Delta North and beyond.

Personal Life

Nwoko practices polygamy and is open about it. He has six known wives and multiple children, but not all his wives’ identities are publicly detailed. These are the known ones:

Ned Nwoko's Wives

Lily Nwoko (1st wife): A practising lawyer who maintains a private profile. The date of their marriage has not been publicly disclosed.

Laila Charani (4th wife): Of Moroccan origin, she reportedly married Ned Nwoko in 2010 .

Lina Nwoko (5th wife): Also Moroccan, though she keeps a low public presence. The date of their marriage remains undisclosed.

Regina Daniels (6th wife): A popular Nollywood actress. She married Ned Nwoko in April 2019, despite a 38-year age difference between them. Their union has drawn significant public attention.

7th Wife Rumours?

In 2025, the media and social platforms were rife with speculation that Senator Ned Nwoko was preparing to marry a seventh wife. The most prominent rumours involved Nollywood actress Chika Ike, alleging she was pregnant by Nwoko and would soon become his new wife. In response, Chika Ike publicly denied any such relationship , stating she had no intention of becoming a seventh wife and rejected the paternity claims.

Around the same time, another story circulated involving a woman named Sara, who was seen in photographs at Nwoko’s residence. Some claimed she was being introduced as his newest spouse, but Regina Daniels, Nwoko’s sixth wife, addressed the rumors directly, saying that Sara was merely a guest and not a romantic partner.

Nwoko’s media office later released a statement declaring the claims “baseless and malicious ,” emphasizing that there were no plans or engagements to add a seventh wife.

His Children

Ned Nwoko is a proud father of several children from his different marriages. His family includes both biological and stepchildren, many of whom maintain a private life away from the media spotlight. The known children are:

Tarik Nwoko (late) — His eldest son, who tragically passed away in London in 2014 at the age of 22.

Julia Nwoko — His eldest daughter from his first wife, Lily.

Naya Nwoko — Daughter.

Maya Nwoko — Daughter.

Amir Nwoko — Son.

Hayat Nwoko — Daughter.

Sultan Nwoko — Son.

Munir Nwoko — Son with Regina Daniels, born in June 2020.

Khalifa Nwoko — Son with Regina Daniels, born in June 2022.

Nwoko is a practicing Muslim, a detail that remains consistent across his public profile. He is widely seen as a philanthropist and adventurer, having made history as the first Black African to visit the South Pole. He used the global spotlight from that expedition to raise awareness about malaria and his campaign for its permanent eradication in Africa.

Beyond advocacy, he actively promotes Nigerian tourism and education through landmark projects such as Mount Ned Nwoko and the Sports University of Nigeria. His lifestyle reflects substantial wealth, including high-value real estate, luxury vehicles, and, reportedly, private jets. Public perception of Nwoko is mixed; many admire his generosity, innovation, and national impact, while others question aspects of his personal life, affluence, and political ambition.

Ned Nwoko's Net Worth and Assets

Many public sources estimate Ned Nwoko’s net worth at approximately US$1.2 billion/₦1.7647 trillion in today's rate. However, there is no publicly available audited asset declaration that independently corroborates this figure. His investments are reported to span real estate, oil & gas, tourism, agriculture, and other ventures.

In his hometown, he reportedly built a massive mansion with amenities such as a private zoo, farm, tennis court, large swimming pool, gardens, etc.

He is said to own houses abroad (UK, USA, France) and across Nigeria.

He owns luxury cars (e.g., Rolls Royce) and reportedly a Falcon 7X private jet (valued in tens of millions), among other aircraft.

Public Statements

One of his most controversial public statements recently was his stance on the legalisation of arms for Nigerians. In 2024, the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) opposed a bill sponsored by Senator Ned Nwoko that sought to legalise the bearing of arms for self-defence, stating that Nigeria is not yet ready for such a policy.

The proposed legislation, introduced by Nwoko, aimed to empower law-abiding citizens to protect themselves amid rising insecurity . Nwoko has argued that responsible access to firearms could serve as a deterrent to criminals and help curb the country’s escalating security challenges. In his words,

My SLA was killed in November last year, and the wife said the estate was attacked by kidnappers. When they got to their door, they wanted to knock down the door, the wife and kids went to hide under the bed in one of the rooms. When he went to open the door, he was taken and nobody saw him again. As a matter of fact, those people who took him away have been arrested. If he had a gun or members of that estate had guns, you think the kidnappers would have the audacity to knock from house to house knowing that people are armed? That wouldn’t happen.

Nwoko is also at the forefront of a bold constitutional proposal. He has sponsored a bill in the Senate to create a new Anioma State out of portions of Delta State. The bill, which has passed first and second readings, would carve out nine local government areas, including Aniocha North, Aniocha South, Ika North-East, Ika South, Ndokwa East, Ndokwa West, Oshimili North, Oshimili South, and Ukwuani, with Asaba as the proposed capital.

He reiterated the need for the creation of Anioma state to be situated in the South East region was to balance the region, as it presently had just five states. He said:

The creation of Anioma state is not just a regional demand but both a historic correction and a political necessity. It is a matter of national justice. The South East is the only zone with five states, while others have six or seven; the imbalance translates into fewer senators, fewer representatives, fewer local governments, and less federal allocation. Anioma, as an Igbo homeland west of the Niger, is the natural candidate to correct this injustice.

Recent News And Updates

In January 2025, Nwoko announced his resignation from the PDP and his intention to join the APC.

He also announced the commencement of 2025/2026 admissions for the Sports University Nigeria, Idumuje Ugboko. The university is intended to fuse education and sports, aiming to nurture intellectual discipline and physical talent.

There was also media attention on his marital relationships, separation rumours with Regina Daniels, and the possibility of further marriages .

His Legacy

Prince Chinedu Munir Ned Nwoko has built a multifaceted public persona as a royal, lawyer, philanthropist, politician, and visionary entrepreneur. His influence is especially felt in Delta State and in fiscal reform circles owing to his work on London & Paris Club refunds.