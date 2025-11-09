6 SHOCKING Revelations Regina Daniels Has Just Exposed About Her Under-Fire Marriage to Ned Nwoko

Following weeks of escalating reports of marital discord, the crisis reached a dramatic and disturbing peak this Sunday, November 9.

Senator Nwoko, 64, first posted a lengthy, detailed statement on X (formerly Twitter), addressing arrest of Regina Daniels’ brother Sammy West, marital tensions and mentioning alleged behavioural issues.

Nwoko wrote, while sharing a clip of Sammy West embroiled in an argument at his residence:

“These videos show Sammy, Regina’s brother, repeatedly coming to my home and harassing my children and domestic staff, especially whenever I was not around. His visits were often aggressive and disruptive. This is someone I sponsored through his last two years at the University of Ekpoma. I bought his musical instruments, rented and furnished a flat for him in Abuja, in addition to the house I bought for Regina in Asaba before our marriage for the use of all of them. I also routinely provided allowances to all members of the family, including her mother, Rita Daniel. Indeed, in the last two years, I have a record of transferring ₦125 million to her alone.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On Regina’s alleged behavioural issues, Nwoko wrote: “When Regina started her rehabilitation, there was a clear instruction by the doctors to strictly restrict people, especially her enablers, from having access to her. The therapy was arranged after I noticed troubling changes in her behavior linked to her dependence on certain illegal substances, including going for 48 hours without sleeping and eating every two hours.

“Unfortunately, Sammy, Destiny, some of their siblings, together with a few of their friends, notably Sonia Uche Montana among others, constantly defied those instructions. They would come into the house uninvited, sometimes forcing their way in, and would bring her the same drugs she was being treated for. Instead of helping her recover, they encouraged her addiction and completely frustrated the efforts of the doctors and therapists working with her.

“They did not stop there. On several occasions, they verbally assaulted and intimidated the police officers stationed at the house for security. The officers were simply following instructions to restrict access for the sake of Regina’s recovery, but Sammy and his group would insult and threaten them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, moments later, Regina Daniels, 24, launched a devastating counter-attack, using her official Instagram page to release an explosive, highly-personal statement that directly contradicted her husband’s claims and levelled multiple serious allegations of abuse, manipulation, and deception against him.

The controversy has gripped Nigerian media and social platforms for weeks.

Nwoko, who is known for his polygamous lifestyle, has seemingly framed the marital tension as a direct result of Daniels’ alleged drug use and supposed mental instability, stating his primary goal was to get her professional help.

Senator Ned Nwoko [Premium Times Nigeria]

ADVERTISEMENT

In his own post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, November 8, the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District claimed he was forced to address the issue publicly due to the "deliberate misrepresentation of facts" and the "unjustifiable interference" of Daniels' family.

He said that Daniels was refusing mandatory rehabilitation and that her family members were attempting to manipulate her for financial gain.

Additionally, Nwoko reportedly stressed his reputation as a family man, telling his followers, "I am not a violent man, and my intentions are solely for the well-being of my wife and son."

This public declaration by the billionaire politician instantly drew a fiery response from Daniels, who took to her own platform to call her husband a liar and a manipulator. Her statement was a point-by-point dismantling of his narrative.

While Daniels admitted to past drug use but insisted it was a distraction from the real issue: her desire to leave the relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress accused Nwoko of a long-standing strategy of isolation and emotional breakdown to maintain control. The nature of her allegations, which include claims of enforced isolation, alleged unwanted sexual contact, and forced medical intervention, have sent shockwaves on the internet, completely overshadowing Nwoko’s initial plea for public sympathy.

In this article, we break down the six most shocking and serious allegations contained within her Sunday declaration, underscoring the allegations of deceit, control, and manipulation that she claims are the true foundation of their escalating and now dangerously public marital crisis.

1. Regina Daniels Alleges She Was Never Legally Married To Ned Nwoko

One of the most significant claims made by Regina Daniels is the assertion that her highly publicised union with Ned Nwoko was never formalised in the eyes of the law.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regina Daniels for the first time has shared photos of her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko with herself and social media can't keep calm [Instagram/ReginaDaniels]

This challenges the long-standing public perception that she is one of his officially recognised wives. Daniels made this claim unequivocally in her statement, asserting that the marriage, which took place as a traditional and customary union – lacks any legal backing.

She writes: “I would have filed for divorce long ago if there was ever a legal marriage between us. We were never married in any court of law, and no documents were signed. Leave me alone, Ned. Marriage is not by force.”

You would recall the pair married in 2019 in a traditional ceremony in her hometown of Anioma in Delta State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Media reports have always described their relationship as a traditional one, kind that’s recognized under customary law, which allows polygamy in some parts of Nigeria. But in her new statement, Regina Daniels claims there was no official civil marriage certificate from any court or registry.

If that is true, it means their union was only traditional, not legal on paper. That could make ending the marriage much easier while also changing how people see her rights and status in the relationship.

2. Daniels Alleges Her Husband Encouraged Her Drug Use to Satisfy His Sexual Desires

Contradicting Nwoko's claim that he was trying to save her from drug use, Daniels made the deeply uncomfortable allegation that her husband actively encouraged her to use drugs because he found her behaviour sexually appealing when she was under the influence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress stated directly: “You say you want me to go for rehab, but you are the same Ned who always wanted me high because, in your words, l'm "sexier" when I'm high. You liked me that way because it made me wild and romantic exactly how you wanted me to be.”

This allegation suggests a pattern of alleged emotional exploitation, wherein the person she trusted allegedly prioritised his own desires over her mental and physical well-being. It is a severe charge that turns his rehabilitation narrative on its head, painting her husband instead as an alleged enabler.

3. Daniels Alleges Nwoko Has Knowledge of Drug Use Among All His Wives and Ex-Wives

The actress broadened her serious allegations beyond her own experience by claiming that drug use is allegedly a common denominator among the women in Nwoko's life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regina Daniels and her wealthy husband, Prince Ned Nwoko [nstagram/greatprincened]

In her statement, Daniels implied a concerning pattern of alleged association or tolerance within his household. She also issued a public challenge to his integrity, linking his domestic life to a wider issue.

She asked pointedly: “Why don't you also tell them that all your wives and ex wives are on drugs? And can you be kind enough to explain to them why that is?”

This allegation attempts to dismantle Nwoko’s image as a moral crusader seeking to save her from substance abuse. Instead, she presents an alternative picture where such behaviour is allegedly known, and possibly accepted, within the confines of his polygamous family structure.

4. Daniels Alleges Multiple Cases of Emotional and Mental Abuse, and Forced Medical Intervention

ADVERTISEMENT

Regina Daniels claimed that her husband allegedly resorted to extreme measures of control and psychological manipulation whenever she attempted to assert independence or leave the marriage. This abuse allegedly included paying doctors to chemically induce her into a state of instability.

Daniels outlined her alleged ordeal by stating: “Why don't you tell them how you lock me up and Doctors to inject me with drugs meant for people with bipolar disorder?” The actress linked this extremely shocking claim of alleged coerced medical malpractice to his alleged strategy of control, further stating: “Why don't you tell them how you lock me up, seize my phones, and suddenly declare me 'mentally unstable' the moment I say I no longer want to be in this relationship.”

She claims this tactic stopped as soon as she gave in.

“But once I change my mind just to get out of that locked room, suddenly I'm fine again, I'm no longer mentally unstable, and apparently not in need of rehab anymore.”

5. Daniels Makes Allegations of Unwanted Physical Contact That Contradict Nwoko’s Statements

ADVERTISEMENT

In a direct contradiction to Nwoko's statement on X and his public claim during a recent interview on Channels TV where he stated, “I’m not a violent man,” Daniels made a profound allegation of forced physical intimacy. This is one of the most serious allegations in her entire statement.

Prince-ned-nwoko [PM News Nigeria]

She confronted him directly in her post, asking: “Why don't you also tell them how you force yourself on me whenever I say no?”

This allegation of alleged unwanted physical contact stands in stark contrast to Nwoko’s carefully curated public persona of a non-violent, family-oriented man, instantly turning a marital dispute into a matter of alleged criminal conduct.

6. She Points the Root Cause of the Crisis to Her Desire to End the Relationship

ADVERTISEMENT

Regina Daniels ultimately claimed that the entire public spectacle: the drug allegations, the isolation tactics, and the mental health narrative, was merely a dramatic distraction designed to mask his pain and struggle with rejection.

Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko [Instagram/ReginaDaniels]

The actress insists the crisis began the moment she decided she wanted out of her marriage to the Senator.

Daniels concluded that the drug issue was a 'red herring' to draw attention away from the core issue: “Every problem we have had started when I no longer wanted you, whether sober or even high. Stop using the ‘drugs’ narrative to create distraction. Tell people the truth. I understand shaa. You are feeling rejected and hurt, and you are struggling to make peace with the fact that it's all over.”

She further accused Nwoko of trying to destroy her support system to force her return, alleging: “You want to find a reason to arrest everyone around me so that I will have no one left beside me, no friend, no support, no safe place to turn to.”

ADVERTISEMENT