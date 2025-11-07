Tears and Surrender: Regina Daniels Says She’ll Return to Ned Nwoko After Brother’s Arrest

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, wife of Senator Ned Nwoko, has publicly stated her surrender to her husband’s demands, linking the decision directly to the alleged continued detention of her brother, Sammy West.

The 25-year-old actress posted a video in the early hours of Friday, expressing severe emotional distress.

Daniels used her Instagram Story to share a tearful breakdown, conceding she’s returning to her 64-year-old husband.

The dramatic climax follows weeks of escalating marital tension, marked by her previous allegations of domestic violence and counter-claims from Nwoko, a billionaire lawyer and Senator for the Delta North senatorial district, regarding substance abuse.

The actress’s statement alleges that her husband has orchestrated a situation that has left her family legally incapacitated. Daniels suggested that her only recourse is to comply with his demands, even if it means accepting the abuse she has previously claimed to endure.

“I’ll go back” – Regina Daniels says in teary video

In the emotional video that has since gone viral on social media, a distraught Daniels spoke of feeling overwhelmed and on the brink of a breakdown.

She detailed in tears, her frustration regarding her brother’s legal status and the immense pressure she is facing.

“Guys I tried…I tried, I tried. I tried and I tried. I feel like I’m going crazy, I’m losing my mind and it’s not making sense. I’m crying in front of everybody. What am I even begging for? I don’t know. Do you guys think it’s easy? Everytime I’m waking up, I’m seeing one thing about my brother. Today I hear good news, he’s about to be free. Tomorrow, I hear another thing. What’s the problem? I’m trying!”

At the end, the actress seemingly surrendered saying, “I will go. I will go back.”

Daniels then addressed anticipated public backlash regarding her luxurious lifestyle and subsequent distress.

She said in another clip: “It’s okay to laugh. It’s really okay to laugh as per ‘ohh, when she was flaunting the wealth, were we enjoying with her?’ It’s okay. But no one ever flaunts their sadness. You know why? Because of this very reason, Mockery! As long as you’re not in my shoes, you’ll never understand. What were you expecting me to show off? That I was being beaten? That I was sad?”

Her statement comes just days after she publicly defended her decision to marry Senator Nwoko. “It is me. I'm the one with Isi Coconut's head. It is me. I'm so ashamed to say I fell in love but actually really did, and it's crazy,” she said in a video.

The Detained Brother and Coercion Claims

The immediate catalyst for Daniels’ surrender appears to be the unresolved detention of her brother, Sammy West.

The actress claims Sammy was arrested after defending her against alleged physical abuse. Sammy West's alleged arrest and the ongoing legal issues are the centrepiece of the family’s current crisis.

In a follow-up written post on Instagram, Daniels was specific about the alleged reasons for the arrest and the coercion tactic she believes is being employed. She explicitly linked her brother’s freedom to her return and submission to her husband.

“I give up ! What was my brother’s offense ? Fighting for his baby sister because his in‑law would always beat her up ? I actually accorded the Nigerian police some respect but shame on you all !!! It’s obvious the highest bidder always wins. Now I’m crippled! I will return if that’s the only way, do whatever he says, get injected to be like a zombie, get locked up and raped in the house. Only then will my brother return. Because by law, there is no tangible case against sammywest ! Ned Nwoko is bigger than the whole of Nigeria that’s what this means. We lost or rather I lost ! @sir.sammywest.”

The actress had claimed that Nwoko previously designated Sammy West as her “main drug supplier” amid their conflict. This occurred after Daniels made the decision to leave the marital home in Abuja and establish a separate residence in Lagos.

The Lagos State Police Command has reportedly offered clarification on Sammy West’s detention, stating that the arrest was executed by officers from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, using a legally obtained warrant. This move suggests the operation was a federal action, rather than an immediate local police matter, though the family maintains the arrest is politically motivated and an abuse of influence.

Timeline of Allegations and Parental Reconciliation

The latest breakdown follows a period of highly publicised marital unrest. The conflict between Regina Daniels and her husband Ned Nwoko, began intensifying several weeks ago when a viral video surfaced on October 18. In that footage, Daniels hinted strongly at domestic violence within the marriage.

Regina Daniels for the first time has shared photos of her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko with herself and social media can't keep calm [Instagram/ReginaDaniels]

At the time, she was seen crying while surrounded by aides and relatives, and made this powerful declaration: “In Ned Nwoko’s house, I am nothing. But in my house, I am a queen. Not again. I can’t stand the violence, it’s too much.”

Regina Daniels and her Husband Ned Nwoko [instagram/Reginadaniels]

Senator Nwoko promptly denied the allegations. He issued a statement where he claimed his wife’s behaviour stemmed from “drug and alcohol abuse.”

Nwoko, in a statement, insisted that Daniels required medical attention and rehabilitation, mentioning options in Jordan or Abuja. He further claimed Daniels was the violent party in the relationship. Nwoko has several wives and has publicly defended his polygamous lifestyle, stating he feels “sorry for men with one wife.”

In the midst of this intense conflict, Daniels’ formerly estranged parents have also reunited. Daniels confirmed their reconciliation on Thursday.

She wrote that her parents, previously described as “Two concluded sworn enemies”, had put aside their differences to focus solely on their daughter’s happiness and, more immediately, the freedom of their son.

Daniels revealed that both parents are currently in Abuja, actively working together to secure Sammy West’s release.

