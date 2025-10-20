A Timeline of Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels’ Marital Issues

Actress Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko, are back in the headlines, this time amid a wave of serious allegations from both sides that have once again placed their marriage under intense public scrutiny.

Over the weekend, a video of Regina in tears surfaced on social media, in which she accused her 64-year-old husband of domestic abuse.

“In Ned’s house, I am nothing, but in my house, I am a queen. Not again, I cannot stand the violence, it is too much,” she cried in the viral clip.

The video immediately sparked outrage and concern for the actress across social media. Hours after the video surfaced online, Ned denied the accusations of domestic violence and instead accused his wife, Regina, of drug abuse, child neglect, and violent behaviour.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time the pair have ended up as the topic of discourse over marital issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Below is a timeline of public issues they have had recently:

February 2025: Chike Ike's pregnancy rumours

In 2024, social media was abuzz with claims that actress Chika Ike was allegedly pregnant with Ned Nwoko’s child and was to become his latest wife. While both parties swiftly denied the rumours, it reignited old speculations about Nwoko’s polygamous tendencies and the pressures Regina might be facing in the marriage. At the time, Regina had deactivated her social media accounts, thus contributing to the reports of marital issues.

February/March 2025: Regina removes Ned Nwoko’s pictures from her Instagram page

ADVERTISEMENT

After returning from a social media hiatus, it was noticed that the pictures of Senator Ned were missing on her page, save for very few. She also posted a video where she introduced herself as ‘Regina Daniels’, leaving out her husband’s name, Nwoko. This further stirred rumours of her alleged separation from her billionaire husband,

June 2025: Cheating allegations

In June 2025, a content creator by the name Official Tuma went viral over claims that Regina had an extramarital affair with a younger lover in Abuja. The claims ignited controversy and conversations about their already-controversial marriage, and soon led to his arrest and detention for defamation.

ADVERTISEMENT

August 2025: Regina kneels to apologise to Ned

Amidst their latest marital issues, an old video of Reginal Daniels kneeling to apologise to her husband in front of family members has resurfaced online. In the video, Ned stated, "She's always telling me 'you're not my father,'" in what appeared to be an attempt by the family to solve an issue between the couple.