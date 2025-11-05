Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has addressed growing speculation surrounding her high-profile marriage to billionaire politician Ned Nwoko.

In a candid video shared with her 15.5 million followers on Instagram, the actress defended her six-year union with the 65-year-old lawmaker amid renewed public scrutiny. The statement comes as allegations of domestic abuse, drug-usage claims, and reports of her siblings’ arrests continue to fuel controversy.

Regina Daniels and her Husband Ned Nwoko [instagram/Reginadaniels]

Daniels’ video offers a rare, structured account of the emotional and legal challenges currently facing her family.

Regina Daniels Begs Fans Against Insulting Her Mum

Regina Daniels opened her clip by immediately confirming the deep distress within her immediate family, setting a serious tone for the revelations that followed.

“My family is actually in turmoil. It's crazy, it's crazy, but we'll definitely come out of this,” she stated.

Regina Daniels [Instagram/reginadaniels]

She attributed her decision to speak out to the unwavering support she has received, even as her personal life unravelled. “So what gave me the courage to make this video? It just seemed how my family was fighting, like everyone is fighting for me. My brothers, my mom.”

The 25-year-old then issued a clear, defiant warning concerning the future of her two children, Munir and Khalifa, indicating a severe disagreement with her husband over their upbringing.

“I'm gonna fight for my children next. I tried to be calm, I try to let go but I'll fight for them. I will take them. I would train them. I'll raise them with or without your support, and you know that, my love. Walahi this feels like I’m acting…but guys, this is me. I’m not going to cry. I don’t use to do that in front of camera.”

However, the actress’s primary objective of the video recording quickly became clear: to protect her mother, actress Rita Daniels, who has faced relentless public backlash over her marriage to the Senator amid the 39-year age gap.

“But wait, guys, the main essence of this video actually is to please stop insulting my mom. Hey, stop it please.” Regina then offered a concise explanation for why she chose to speak publicly at all.

“Look, for some reason, I actually do feel like I owe you all this explanation. You know why? Because I don't know why everyone is pained about my life, but I don't feel like y'all are pained from a bad side. You’re pained because you used your, was it ₦200 or ₦500 Naira? to buy my CD just to watch my movie as a child, and you all watched me. And it's okay. I'm in the limelight, so it is fine. You all have a say. So it is fine. That's why I am explaining. So please, stop insulting my mom. She is the best thing that ever happened to me. She is my god on earth.”

She defended her mother’s resilience throughout years of intense public criticism. “Ah, she's strong for seven years. My mom held it down. She tried. You all insulted her like she tried.”

In a powerful deflection of blame, Regina then took full, personal accountability for the marriage, stating it was purely her decision driven by emotion.

“It is me. I'm the one with Isi Coconut's head. It is me. I'm so ashamed to say I fell in love but actually really did, and it's crazy,” she submitted.

I Married Ned Nwoko For Love, Not Money – Regina Daniels

Directly addressing the pervasive rumour that the marriage was an arrangement driven by greed, the actress did not hold back, defiantly quashing the narrative.

“And you all, stop saying I got married out of greed. Excuse me, NO! We were not broke. Does that make sense? And secondly, how do you guys think, like, what amount of money can a man give to a mother to get her child that is practically providing everything in the house?” Regina stressed her role as her family's sole provider.

Regina and Rita Daniels

“She[My mother] trained all her children, through this child. Like what, what else? That child was our only source of livelihood. I was a blessing and a gift to my mom. God used me to settle her, and it's my job to make sure she is forever happy because she has suffered for us. Stop, stop, insult my mother, but lie, she is the best woman on earth.”

Regina then revealed the depth of her family’s opposition to the union. “She [My mother] warned me. My brothers warned me. Everybody warned me. Everybody warned me, and then I drove out at night. I was going to kill myself if I don't marry Ned.”

And this warning, she revealed, culminated in an extreme public display: “Everyone was looking for me. My brothers were fighting, breaking bottles. Everyone knew I went to the police station and said, ‘Arrest me. My family doesn't want me to marry the love of my life.' But actually I did fall in love. Oh, it's crazy, but I did, and still care and respect him. That is love.”

Regina concluded by expressing her exhaustion and concern for her children’s lineage: “And the only reason I'm not fighting you, Ned, is because I really want Munir and Khalifa's father's name to be strong, but they can answer mine. You have enough kids to answer your names. Everyone, just stop insulting my mother. I’m tired.”

Nwoko’s Demand for Rehab and the Police Intervention

The emotional testimony from Regina Daniels emerged amid a strong counter-response from her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

The lawmaker recently appeared on Channels Television, defending his lifestyle and remarking that he “feels sorry for those with one wife,” while adding that he was “trying to manage the situation” in his current marriage.

Nwoko categorically denied allegations of domestic violence and issued a statement accusing Daniels of substance abuse.

He alleged that her behaviour, including property damage and verbal altercations with staff, stemmed from drug and alcohol use.

He further stated that her return to his Abuja home would depend on her agreement to undergo rehabilitation abroad.

The senator also implicated Daniels’s elder brother, Sammy West, claiming he supplied her with illicit substances, thereby extending his accusations to her immediate family.

The dispute intensified as reports of family intimidation surfaced.

Over the past week, Daniels has alleged that Nwoko used his political influence to secure the arrest and detention of her brother and sister through the Nigerian Police. She claimed the arrests were an attempt to pressure her into returning to the marital home and accepting his rehabilitation demands.

Regina wrote in a now-deleted Instagram Story: “I never thought I would do this, but my big brother and sister have been arrested. My baby sister might be arrested soon as well until I return and, according to him, return to rehab. Don’t even get me started on telling the world what you did to me with your stupid rehab talk! You said I’m a drug addict, me I use am rob body sir!

“What other name can you call me? A prostitute? But I will speak on that one day and tell the world of your involvement with everything! I’m trying, I’m really trying to be the bigger person by not saying or doing anything, whereas I’m fuc** young, petty & and immature! So I can act like a fuc** 24-year-old child and speak my pain.”

While police charges against her siblings remain unclear, Daniels maintained that her husband was abusing his political authority.