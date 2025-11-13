It’s that magical time of the year again. Harmattan is slowly creeping in. The mornings hit with a biting chill, your nostrils sting, and your skin feels tighter. Everywhere becomes dusty, and stepping outside feels like walking through a sandstorm. From basic issues like colds and respiratory irritations to real dangers like fire outbreaks, this season demands a little care. Here’s a guide to 7 common Harmattan health and lifestyle challenges Nigerians face and actionable tips to survive and even enjoy this dusty, chilly season.

1. Fire Outbreaks

Fire outbreak

The harmattan dries out everything. From your skin to your hair and, unfortunately, your surroundings. Homes and markets become hot spots, and the tiniest spark can ignite disaster. Electrical faults, unattended candles, and careless cooking are major triggers during the season. You should: Never leave candles or cooking unattended.



Inspect electrical wiring before using appliances.



Keep a fire extinguisher or a bucket of sand handy. It might sound dramatic, but fire outbreaks during the harmattan season are a pattern, and these tips can save you.

Read Next: What to Do in a Fire Outbreak .

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Road Accidents

Mornings can be magical in Harmattan. Everywhere looks foggy, hazy, and mysterious. But for drivers, that same haze reduces visibility and increases the risk of accidents. Dust storms, slippery roads, and fatigued drivers contribute to a spike in crashes during this season. To prevent road accidents during this period: Turn on the headlights in low visibility.



Keep a safe distance from other vehicles.



Avoid overspeeding, especially on highways. A little patience goes a long way, so your morning commute doesn’t end at the hospital.

Read Next: 5 ways harmattan affects your health and how to stay safe .

3. Dehydration and Fatigue

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s easy to forget that dry weather can dehydrate you fast, probably because you sweat less. Fatigue, headaches , and lack of focus can sneak up on you, leaving you sluggish and cranky. This can also result in accidents both at home and on the road, and affect your productivity at work . Here are a few harmattan dehydration and fatigue solutions: Carry a reusable water bottle: Drink plenty of water throughout the day.



Herbal teas: They are refreshing, hydrating, and taste better than water.



Eat water-rich fruits: watermelons, oranges, and cucumbers are your friends.



Monitor caffeine/alcohol intake: They can subtly dehydrate you further.

Read Next: Look at The Herbal Tea Everyone Is Sipping to Relieve Stress .

4. Dry, Cracked Skin and Chapped Lips

ADVERTISEMENT

The harmattan air sucks the colour and moisture out of everything. Low humidity and dust can draw moisture from your skin and lips, making them flaky, tight, or painfully cracked. Your hands, elbows, and face often feel itchy, and that lip balm in your bag suddenly becomes your best friend. Here are a few harmattan skincare tips to see you through the season: Apply shea butter or coconut oil daily.



Avoid long, hot showers, as they strip your skin of its natural oil.



Keep lip balm handy in pockets, bags, and cars.



Drink plenty of water to hydrate from the inside out.

Read Next: 5 skincare tips to keep your skin glowing during harmattan .

5. Respiratory Infections and Flu

The dust everywhere, dry air, and sudden temperature shifts come with colds, flu, and asthma flare-ups. Sneezing, coughing, and chest discomfort become routine for many Nigerians during this period, which makes trips, office days, and school mornings less fun. If you have asthma, always keep your inhaler readily accessible when leaving home, and avoid dusty areas. Generally: Eat vitamin C-rich foods: Oranges, guavas, tangerines and vegetables.



Take warm drinks: A little tea or hot chocolate goes a long way.



Sleep adequately: Your body needs downtime to fight off invisible invaders.

Wear a mask outdoors to reduce dust inhalation.



Use a humidifier at home to add moisture to dry indoor air.



Avoid dusty areas during peak wind hours if possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next: 4 Common Foods to Avoid if You Have Asthma .

6. Skin and Eye Irritations

Walking outside can feel like your eyes are under attack from tiny sand particles. It’s not just dryness that plagues you; Harmattan dust is a carrier of bacteria and fungi. Skin cracks easily, making it more prone to infections. Eyes can get itchy, red, or irritated, sometimes leading to conjunctivitis if left untreated. Rubbing them only makes it worse. Always: Moisturise daily and cover exposed skin.

Wear sunglasses to block dust and UV rays.

Avoid rubbing your eyes, no matter how tempting, and use saline drops for relief.

Read Next: Keep Your Skin Hydrated This Harmattan With These Products .

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Static Hair and Hair Damage

One of the most hilarious yet frustrating effects of harmattan on your hair is that it becomes frizzed up and static. It’s also unnecessarily painful to manage, especially if it’s natural hair .



These harmattan hair care tips will help you reduce hair damage and stress: Deep conditioning: Lock in moisture like a boss.



Protective hairstyles: Braids, buns, and twists reduce breakage.



Avoid excessive heat styling: Straighteners love dry air—don’t let them win.

Read Next: 5 ways to take care of your hair during harmattan .

Harmattan is beautiful, yes. The sunsets are golden, the mornings crisp, and the air feels fresh, but it comes with its quirks and challenges. With the few simple precautions listed above, you can enjoy the season without falling prey to its hazards.