‘Tis the season for bringing out—or stocking up on—a proper harmattan skincare routine. With colder temperatures, fluctuating humidity, and those harmattan winds, your skin is bound to feel drier, duller, and more sensitive. To guard against the seasonal skin woes like dryness and flakiness, a few strategic upgrades to your skincare arsenal are essential. Hydration is the name of the game, and incorporating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, shea butter, mango butter, ceramides, and natural oils can make all the difference. To save you the guesswork, here’s a roundup of the best hydrating skincare products that will not only protect your skin but also leave it feeling soft, plump, and radiant this season.

Body Lotion: Vaseline Intensive Care Advanced Repair Unscented Lotion

Dry, parched skin stands no chance against this hero product. Packed with glycerin, shea butter, sunflower seed oil, and microdroplets of Vaseline’s iconic jelly, this lotion works to repair your skin’s barrier and lock in moisture. Harmattan weather often swings between cold mornings, hot afternoons, and chilly nights—conditions that can wreak havoc on your skin.



This lotion acts as a protective cocoon, using occlusives to trap water on your skin and prevent moisture loss. A must-have for anyone wanting to stay hydrated throughout the season. Price: ₦11,700. Where To Buy: Shop Cocci Beauty .

Body Butter: Mango Body Balm by Kanda Natural

If you’re like me and you’ve been searching for a rich yet non-greasy alternative to shea butter, this Mango Body Balm by Kanda Natural is your girl. Made with mango butter, sunflower oil, and vitamin E, it delivers long-lasting hydration while doubling as a protective shield against environmental aggressors. Mango butter is rich in vitamins A and C, making it a potent antioxidant that improves skin elasticity and texture.



The vitamin E oil helps to reduce redness and inflammation while the sunflower oil improves the skin complexion. It also has a smooth texture that makes it easy to apply and absorb without the sticky uncomfortable residue. Plus, the addition of sweet orange and grapefruit essential oils gives it a delightful citrusy sweet scent—perfect for uplifting your mood during the festive season. Price: ₦6,000 - ₦9,500. Where To Buy: Shop Kanda Natural .

Hydrating Facial Toner: LANEIGE Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer

Milky toners have been having a moment in the skincare industry, and this cream skin toner from LANEIGE is a product that lives up to the hype. It contains ceramides and peptides which will give your skin the intense and nourishing hydration it needs for this weather. It also contains white-leaf tea that soothes the skin from any irritation.





This cream skin toner & moisturizer has a micro-blending technology that breaks up moisturizing cream into tiny particles and stabilises them into this lightweight watery toner. It’s the perfect prep step for your Harmattan skincare routine, ensuring every layer of hydration that follows is locked in. Price: ₦11,200. Where To Buy: Shop Hermosa Mart .



Hydrating Serum: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Serum

No harmattan skincare lineup is complete without hyaluronic acid, the gold standard for hydration. This serum from Neutrogena not only boasts hyaluronic acid but also glycerin, trehalose, and sodium hyaluronate for an extra moisture boost.

Perfect for those who prefer fragrance-free products, this lightweight serum absorbs quickly and leaves your skin plump and dewy. It’s like giving your skin a tall glass of water—instantly refreshing and uplifting. Price: ₦11,000. Where To Buy: Shop Beauty Cove .

Gentle Exfoliating Toner: The Ordinary Saccharomyces Ferment 30% Milky Toner

Exfoliation is key, even in dry weather. This milky toner from The Ordinary combines gentle exfoliation with intense hydration, thanks to its star ingredient, saccharomyces ferment. It is a yeast-derived extract that smoothens and softens the skin while glycerin and squalane amplify its moisturising effects.



Say goodbye to flaky skin and hello to a radiant, hydrated complexion. Price: ₦30,000. Where To Buy: Shop Skincare Lagos .

Face Moisturiser: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel

Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost line is a skincare product range that my editor swears by for hydration and locking in moisture, thanks to the key ingredient hyaluronic acid. This lightweight gel moisturiser is a harmattan essential for anyone seeking hydration without heaviness.



Its oil-free, non-comedogenic formula makes it suitable for all skin types, particularly oily or combination skin. Hyaluronic acid is the star ingredient here which ensures your skin stays nourished, plump, and glow-worthy. It can be used on your face or body. This moisturiser delivers on all of its promises by absorbing quickly and giving you long-lasting hydration. Price: ₦18,800. Where To Buy: Shop Rhema Beauty Shop .

Sunscreen: Uncover Aloe Sunscreen SPF 50+

Yes, you need sunscreen even during harmattan! UV rays don’t take a holiday, and this lightweight, no-white-cast sunscreen will give you stellar protection against UVA and UVB rays. Formulated with hyaluronic acid and African aloe vera, it hydrates while soothing dry, irritated skin. Perfect for sealing in your skincare routine and keeping your skin healthy year-round. Price: ₦16,125. Where To Buy: Shop Uncover Skincare .

Face Mask: Uncover Sheet Mask - I Am Cool (Aloe Vera)

Sheet masks are sweet treats for your skin. They’re easy to use, relatively inexpensive, and they leave your skin feeling super hydrated. When your skin needs a quick hydration boost, this aloe vera sheet mask delivers.



Loaded with niacinamide, glycerin, allantoin, and panthenol, it hydrates, repairs, and soothes in one go. After just 15 minutes, your skin will feel refreshed, plump, and glowing—like a glazed donut (in the best way). Price: ₦3,000. Where To Buy: Shop Uncover Skincare .

Lip Balm: Kanda Natural Cocoa Lip Balm

Harmattan can be a notoriously tricky time to manage hydration, balance and skin health. This time of year gives us the worst skin, hair and nails. Our lips also take the biggest beating because they’ll get chapped and rough.

