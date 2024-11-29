5 ways harmattan affects your health and how to stay safe

Harmattan season is that time of the year when the dry, dusty wind blows, lowering temperatures and leaving everything covered in a fine layer of dust.

Harmattan comes with its own set of challenges, especially for our health. The dry air and dust make it easy for illnesses to spread, leaving many people feeling unwell.

With a little knowledge and a few preventive measures, you can keep yourself and your loved ones safe and healthy during this season. Below are five common illnesses associated with harmattan and how to prevent them.

1. Respiratory infections

Harmattan dust is a major trigger for respiratory issues like asthma, bronchitis, and sinus infections. The dry and dusty air irritates the airways, making breathing difficult for many people.

Prevention:

Wear a face mask when outdoors to reduce exposure to dust.

Use a humidifier at home to keep the air moist.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water to keep your respiratory system healthy.

Avoid dusty environments as much as possible.

2. Dry skin and cracked lips

The dry air during harmattan causes the skin to lose moisture, leaving it dry, flaky, and sometimes itchy. Cracked lips are also a common complaint during this season.

Prevention:

Apply moisturisers or petroleum jelly to keep your skin hydrated.

Use lip balm regularly to prevent cracked lips.

Avoid hot showers as they can dry out your skin further. Instead, use lukewarm water.

3. Eye irritation

Dust particles in the air during harmattan can irritate the eyes, causing redness, itching, and sometimes infections like conjunctivitis.

Prevention:

Wear protective sunglasses when outdoors to shield your eyes from dust.

Avoid rubbing your eyes, especially with unwashed hands.

Wash your eyes with clean water if they feel irritated.

4. Common cold and flu

The drop in temperature and dry air during harmattan makes people more vulnerable to colds and flu. These illnesses can leave you feeling tired, with a runny nose, sore throat, and sometimes fever.

Prevention:

Dress warmly, especially in the mornings and evenings when it’s colder.

Drink hot beverages like tea to keep your throat moist.

Eat a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables to boost your immune system.

5. Dehydration

The harmattan season can leave your body dehydrated due to the dry air, leading to fatigue, headaches, and dry mouth.

Prevention:

Drink at least 8 glasses of water daily to stay hydrated.

Eat water-rich fruits like oranges, cucumbers, and watermelon.

Avoid excessive alcohol and caffeine, as they can dehydrate you further.

With the right preventive steps, you can stay safe and enjoy the cooler weather without falling ill. Pay attention to your body, protect yourself from the dust, and keep your skin and respiratory system healthy.