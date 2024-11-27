3 DIY lip balms to beat the harmattan dryness 

Harmattan season is here, and while it comes with cooler weather, it also brings dryness that can leave your lips cracked and chapped.

The dry winds and low humidity during this time can strip moisture from your skin and lips, making them feel tight and flaky.

But, you don’t have to spend a lot of money on fancy lip balms to keep your lips soft and hydrated. With a few simple ingredients, you can make your own nourishing lip balms at home.

These DIY lip balms are easy to prepare, completely natural, and perfect for keeping your lips protected during the Harmattan.

Here are some simple recipes that will leave your lips feeling smooth and moisturized.

1. Honey and coconut oil lip balm

Honey is a natural humectant, meaning it helps your lips retain moisture, while coconut oil is deeply hydrating and soothing. Together, they make an excellent combination for softening dry lips.

What you need:

1 teaspoon of honey

1 tablespoon of coconut oil

A small container to store your balm

How to make it:

Mix the honey and coconut oil in a small bowl until they’re well blended.

Transfer the mixture into a clean container with a lid.

Apply a small amount to your lips whenever they feel dry.

This balm not only hydrates but also helps repair cracked lips thanks to the antibacterial properties of honey.

2. Shea butter and beeswax lip balm

Shea butter is a powerhouse ingredient for protecting and nourishing your lips, while beeswax helps lock in moisture and gives your lip balm a firm texture.

What you need:

1 tablespoon of shea butter

1 tablespoon of beeswax

1 teaspoon of olive oil

How to make it:

Melt the beeswax and shea butter together in a double boiler or microwave.

Stir in the olive oil and mix until smooth.

Pour the mixture into a small container and let it cool until solid.

This lip balm is perfect for creating a protective barrier against the harsh Harmattan winds.

3. Aloe vera and Vitamin E lip balm

Aloe vera is known for its soothing and healing properties, making it a great ingredient for treating chapped lips. Adding vitamin E provides extra nourishment and helps repair damaged skin.

What you need:

1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel

1 teaspoon of vitamin E oil

1 teaspoon of coconut oil

How to make it:

Combine all the ingredients in a small bowl and mix well.

Transfer the mixture into a small container.

Apply it to your lips whenever needed.

This balm not only moisturises but also helps reduce irritation and inflammation caused by dryness.