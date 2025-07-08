Beyond Bournvita: Local and Global Chocolate You Should Try Before 30

For many Nigerians, the love for chocolate drinks began with Bournvita, Milo, or Ovaltine. These tins lived on top of our kitchen cabinets like family heirlooms. But by the time you hit your twenties with more spending power, curiosity, and taste, it’s time to go beyond the basics. From rich Nigerian cocoa blends to silky global favourites, there’s a growing list of chocolate drinks you should try before turning 30. Some come with health perks, some are pure indulgence, but all bring a different experience to your cup.

Why Chocolate Drinks Deserve a Comeback

As kids, we drank chocolate for energy. As adults, chocolate drinks offer comfort, nourishment, and even a caffeine-free alternative to coffee . Many are packed with antioxidants and magnesium; some contain real cocoa sourced directly from Nigerian or African farms. But not all chocolate drinks are the same. While some are heavy on sugar and light on cocoa, others are rich, deep, and satisfying. That’s why it’s time to explore options beyond your childhood favourites.

Popular Nigerian Chocolate Drinks (Beyond the Regulars)

Let’s start with the local legends, the chocolate drink brands made in Nigeria or readily available here that are either underrated or slowly gaining popularity.

1. Milo (Nestlé Nigeria)

Beloved for its malty taste and energy boost, Milo is loved by Nigerians hot or cold, sprinkled over ice cream, or with soaked garri (if you know, you know). Price: ₦4,700.00 Where To Buy: Shop 24hours Market

2. Ovaltine

Another household staple, Ovaltine, is more malt than chocolate but still earns its place in the cocoa family. It's especially comforting when made with warm milk at night. Price: ₦3,900.00 Where To Buy: Shop 24hours Market

3. Richoco Chocolate Drink

Often sold in sachets and cartons, Richoco is sweet and light and popular among students and budget shoppers. It’s not as rich as cocoa but delivers a quick fix. Price: ₦950.00 Where To Buy: Shop Supermart

Upgraded Local and African Brands You Should Try

If you’re looking for chocolate drinks made from real cocoa with more depth and less sugar, these are worth sipping:

4. Tulip Cocoa (Tulip Industries Nigeria)

Known for its premium cocoa powder, Tulip is ideal for DIY chocolate drinks. It doesn’t come sweetened, so you can control how rich or mild you want it.

Price: £230.51 Where To Buy: Shop bfp-express

5. Top Choco

An affordable option with decent flavour, it is popular in Northern Nigeria and usually sold in sachets. It leans more towards the milky side, but still satisfies. Price: ₵42.99 Where To Buy: Shop Melcom

Global Chocolate Drinks Worth Trying (Available in Nigeria)

Ready to travel with your tastebuds? These international chocolate drinks are available in Nigerian supermarkets or online and deliver full-bodied cocoa flavour.

6. Swiss Miss (USA)

A powdered hot chocolate mix known for its creamy consistency. You can get versions with marshmallows or go for their ‘dark chocolate’ blend.

Price: ₦27,500.00 Where To Buy: Shop CSI

7. Ghirardelli Double Chocolate Mix (USA)

From the famous San Francisco chocolate company, this drink is richer and smoother than most. It is perfect for cold nights or as a dessert drink. Price: $6.89 Where To Buy: Shop Amazon

8. Cadbury Drinking Chocolate (UK)

Different from Nigerian Bournvita, this UK version is thicker and more cocoa-rich. It can be drunk hot or cold and pairs well with whipped cream. Price: £3.00 Where To Buy: Shop Trolley

9. Nestlé Hot Cocoa Mix (Global)

This is Milo’s older cousin. It’s less malty and more chocolate-focused, ideal for people who want a stronger chocolate flavour. Price: $23.99 Where To Buy: Shop Amazon

Unusual Chocolate Drinks to Try Before 30

Chocolate doesn’t always have to be sweet and simple. Some drinks are flavoured with bold or healthy ingredients that make each sip memorable.

10. Vegan Cocoa Drinks (Made with Oat or Coconut Milk)

Health-conscious cafés in Nigeria now offer dairy-free hot chocolate using coconut milk or oat milk — perfect for those who are lactose intolerant or want something lighter. Price: ₦37,439 Where To Buy: Shop Ubuy

11. Mocha Blends (Coffee + Chocolate)

For those who want caffeine with their cocoa, a mocha offers the best of both worlds. Try it at cafés like Art Café, My Coffee Lagos, or Café Neo. Price: ₦63,792 Where To Buy: Shop Ubuy

Where to Buy Chocolate Drinks in Nigeria

Finding quality chocolate drinks in Nigeria is easier than ever. Here are places to explore: Supermarkets : Shoprite, Spar, Ebeano, Hubmart

Online platforms : Jumia, Supermart.ng, Losheschocolate.com

Specialty cafés : RSVP Café, Art Café, My Coffee Lagos

Gourmet food stores: Delis, The Yellow Store, L’epicerie

Try More Than Just Milo