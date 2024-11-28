5 skincare tips to keep your skin glowing during harmattan

Harmattan can be a tough season for your skin. The dry, dusty winds and drop in humidity leave your skin feeling rough, dry, and dull.

If you don’t take extra care, your skin may even crack, itch, or develop irritations. But don’t worry, with the right steps, you can keep your skin glowing and healthy throughout this season.

1. Hydrate

The harmattan season pulls moisture from your skin, leaving it dry and dehydrated. That’s why drinking plenty of water is the first step to glowing skin. Staying hydrated from within helps your skin stay plump and healthy. Aim for at least 8 glasses of water a day, and if plain water feels boring, try herbal teas or fruit-infused water for variety.

2. Moisturise regularly

Moisturising is your skin’s best friend during harmattan. Use a rich, creamy moisturiser that locks in moisture and prevents your skin from drying out. Look for products with ingredients like shea butter, glycerin, or aloe vera—they’re excellent for keeping your skin soft and hydrated. Don’t forget to apply moisturiser immediately after bathing to trap the moisture in your skin.

3. Protect your lips

Your lips are especially vulnerable to the dry, harsh winds of harmattan. Keep them soft and supple by applying a good lip balm regularly. Choose a balm with natural ingredients like beeswax or cocoa butter, and make sure it contains SPF to protect your lips from the sun. Avoid licking your lips, as this can make them even drier.

4. Use gentle cleansers

Harmattan can make your skin extra sensitive, so it’s important to use a gentle cleanser that doesn’t strip away your natural oils. Opt for mild, fragrance-free cleansers that clean your skin without leaving it tight or dry. Avoid harsh soaps, as they can worsen dryness and irritation. A good cleanser will keep your skin clean and fresh while maintaining its natural balance.

5. Don’t skip sunscreen

Even though the harmattan season might seem cooler, the sun’s UV rays are still harmful to your skin. Make sunscreen a part of your daily routine, choosing one with at least SPF 30. Apply it generously on your face, neck, and any exposed areas to protect your skin from damage. Sunscreen also helps prevent dark spots and keeps your skin tone even.