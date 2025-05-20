How to keep your local phone number active when moving abroad

The joy of relocating abroad is one thing, but the fear of losing your local number is another.

Losing a number can hurt, especially if you've been using it for years and it's already connected to important aspects of your identity.

Relocating abroad shouldn't cost you a number you've memorised and even shared with key figures in your network.

Here's what to do if you're worried that the network provider can disconnect you permanently for inactivity after an extended period of time — let's say, two years.

How to keep your number for different networks

Nigerian network providers have a service called 'Keep My Number'. You need to subscribe and keep renewing the subscription so that your number will not be recycled.

Since there are different network providers, you'll need to know the unique code for the network your number is registered on.

Check below for the main networks.

1. For MTN

If you are an MTN user, do these:

Dial code *365#;

Select your preferred option from one to three years;

Pay.

Don't forget to renew it when the due date is near.

2. For Airtel

As an Airtel user, do these:

Dial the code *494#;

Select an option from one to three years;

Pay with your airtime.

Ensure you have sufficient airtime to buy your preferred option.

3. For 9mobile

If you have a 9mobile number you would like to keep, do these:

Dial *539#;

Select your preffered option;

Pay.

Don't hesitate to reach out to their customer service line if there are any issues you encounter during the process.

4. For Glo

And if it's Glo you are using, follow these steps to keep your number active:

Dial *312#;

Select the Always On option;

Pay.

It currently costs ₦500 for 365 days.