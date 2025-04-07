How to Share & Gift Data on MTN, Airtel, and Glo: Step-by-Step Guide

MTN, Airtel, and Glo offer convenient data sharing and gifting options to help everyone stay connected to the internet . Whether you're giving out a part of your data (data sharing) or buying someone else a data bundle (data gifting), it only takes a straightforward process.

This article will guide you through sharing/gifting data on MTN, Airtel, and Glo, changing your transfer PIN, and knowing what to do if data sharing fails.

How to Share Data on MTN

With MTN , you can share data bundles with other MTN users from 50MB to 5GB daily from your data bundle using three methods: USSD code, SMS, and the myMTN app. According to the MTN website , you can gift MTN data through USSD or text.

Via USSD

There are two ways to share MTN data via USSD. Dial 312PhoneNumber*DataAmount#. Example: 31207042345678*100#

Dial 3122#, then select 1, enter the recipient’s number, select “Data Amount”, select the amount of data you want to share, and click “Send" to complete the transfer. Example: Transfer 07042345678 100

Via SMS

Open your message app and send an SMS to "312" using the following format: "Transfer PhoneNumber DataAmount (in megabytes)." Example: Transfer 08022345678 500

Via the myMTN App

There is no direct data gifting option on the myMTN app, but you can buy a data bundle for others in these simple steps: Step 1: Launch the myMTN app on your mobile device.

Step 2: Click on the plus " + " icon at the centre bottom of the app to locate a grid of options.

Step 3: Click on “ Buy Bundles”.

Step 4: At the top of the screen, you will see two options: To Myself and Buy for Others. Click on “ Buy for Others” . Enter the recipient’s MTN number.

Step 5: You will see a page full of options; click “ Buy Bundles” and select the plan and bundle you want.

Step 6: Click on “ Proceed ” to Make Payment. A payment page will appear, where you can choose a payment method. Click “ Pay with airtime” or “ Pay with bank.”

Step 7: Complete the payment and get a confirmation message.

To remove or add a number from your MTN data-sharing and gifting list, dial 3128# or 3122#, select 5, and then select Manage Beneficiary List.

How to Share Data on Airtel

According to the Airtel website, to use the Airtel Me2U data-sharing service successfully, you need a transfer PIN. The default PIN is 1234, but you should change it to your preferred PIN for extra security. To change your PIN, dial *321#, select 3 "PIN Management", and follow the instructions.

Via USSD

Once you've changed your PIN, follow these steps to share Airtel data via USSD: Step 1: Dial *312# on your Airtel line to open the menu

Step 2: Select 14 (Gifting and sharing)

Step 3: Select 4 (Data Me2U) and choose "Send from your existing data balance."

Step 4: Enter the receiver's Airtel number and the amount of data to share

Step 5: Confirm the details and enter your PIN to complete the details.

Via SMS

To share data via SMS, compose a text message using the following format: SHARE [Recipient's Number] [Data Amount]. Send the message to 312 and await confirmation to complete the process.

Via Airtel Mobile App

The Airtel Mobile app has a simple interface that offers a seamless data-sharing experience in simple steps: Step 1: Download the Airtel app via the Google Play Store and iOS Store .

Step 2 : Log in with your Airtel number.

Step 3 : Go to the " Data Gifting " section.

Step 4 : Enter the recipient’s details and select the desired data bundle.

Step 5: Confirm and complete the process.

If you are subscribed to the Airtel Family Plan, you can allocate data to multiple Airtel lines under one account. You only need to dial *312# and select Family Sharing. Then, add family members to your group and allocate data to each member.

How to Gift Data on Airtel

Two ways to gift someone data on Airtel are via USSD or the Airtel Mobile App.

Via USSD

Step 1: Dial *312# and select 14 for " Gifting and Sharing ".

Step 2: Choose the " Gift Data " option.

Step 3 : Enter the receiver’s Airtel number.

Step 4: Pick a data bundle plan from the options available

Step 5: Confirm the purchase and complete the process.

Via Airtel Mobile App

Step 1: Download the Airtel app via the Google Play Store or the iOS store.

Step 2: Launch the app with your Airtel number and navigate to the " Data Gifting " section.

Step 3: Enter the recipient’s Airtel number and select the data bundle of your choice.

Step 4: Confirm and complete the process.

How to Share Data on Glo

There is love in sharing, so Glo makes it easy to share and gift data to up to five Glo network users. However, you must set up your transfer PIN to successfully share data from your data balance with another Glo user. The default transfer PIN is 00000, but it's best to change it for security. Here is how to go about it: Dial 132Default Pin*New Pin*New Pin# For example: 13200000*54321*54321# After dialling the USSD code, you will get a confirmation message. Once confirmed, you will receive a success message.

Via USSD

Step 1 : Dial *321#

Step 2 : Select option 1 for " Share Data ".

Step 3 : Enter the recipient’s Glo number.

Step 4: Click on send to complete the process.

Once you do this, you will receive a confirmation that the recipient has received the data.

How to Gift Data on Glo

Via USSD

Step 1: Dial *312# on your Glo line

Step 2 : Select option 2 for “ Gift Data ”.

Step 3: Select the data plan you want to buy for the recipient.

Step 4: Input the recipient’s Glo number.

Step 5: Reply with 0 to confirm

Once confirmed, you’ll pay for the data from your airtime balance, and the recipient will receive the data.

What Should You Do If Data Sharing Fails on MTN, GLO, or Airtel?